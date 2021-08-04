What are my options for traveling to France? Announcement of major rule changes Tonight

Are there any other modifications that have been made for international travel?

In addition to changes in France’s travel restrictions there were also modifications to other countries that are included under this traffic light system.

The green travel list will include Austria, Germany and Norway.

India, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE are also moving from the red to amber lists.

The red list has been updated with new additions such as Georgia, Mexico and La Reunion.

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 21.18:09 +0000