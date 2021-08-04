What countries are included on the green-list? All 36 countries Full list

Every three weeks, the Government reviews the travel traffic light system. Numerous countries were added to the greenlist as a result of the most recent review. This was much to the joy of potential holidaymakers. The green list allows people to travel abroad without needing to quarantine upon arrival in England.

What countries are currently on the green-list?

Austria, Germany and Slovenia will join the green list at 4am Sunday August 8, with Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia and Lettland.

These news updates mean that there will now be 36 territories or countries on the green travel list starting August 8.

Numerous countries on the green watchlist are currently in danger of becoming amber.

