You can become a space pirate and fight the demons in madness Get your beverage

The classic, first-person shooter that takes you on a journey through space.

You will play the part of a space pirate and reopen Hell’s gates.

Today is the day you begin to fight against evil forcesMadness Drink,S. After a lot of work, we are very pleased with the final product. We’d like to show you the journey of the pirate and give you an idea of what to expect in our game.

Caleb, the protagonist of the game receives an unusual message via his radio at the start. Caleb learns from his radio that the evil Manos has unleashed demons, closing the Hell gates. These unholy creatures are now free to roam all the planets. If you are killed you will become one of Manos’ demonic slaves. So that players could prepare for an adventure full of boss fights and shooting demons in a classic sci-fi setting, we created a game that drew inspiration from old-school shooters. Madness Beer is set in space, and offers the chance to become a space pirate. But not any other pirate. Caleb was to fight demons because he believes they are bad for his company. Caleb is not the typical hero.

Players will be visiting a handful of locations throughout the game. Some of these locations are quite common for the genre. Players can explore old castles and secret laboratories as well as lava caves believed to once have been the home to dragons. These locations will be described and illustrated in the game. You will be taken to dark and shady places in the game. If you don’t want to get eaten alive or burnt to a crisp or become a demon or something else, be careful. Although it will be difficult, you can save valuable picks and get Madness Drop. You can find Madness Drops online and make powerful drinks to help you on your journey. This feature is very exciting, so we will take a look at the drinks.

Every beverage comes in a unique color. You might feel like you are cheating by drinking some of these beverages. The orange beverage allows you to see through walls, while the red makes you extremely powerful. You can do more damage to enemies when using it, but you should be cautious. It’s not always easy. You may suffer some consequences after using our beverages. You may experience some side effects, such as poisoning, or seeing fake phantoms. However, these drinks will allow you to fight your way past the many monsters. You should use them sparingly. Beat as many demons possible.

These are only a handful of the captivating aspects ofMadness DrinkYou can find it here. You are sure to enjoy this game if you like old-school shooters with humor. As much as we loved making this game, we hope that you will enjoy exploring different places and hunting down the Madness Drop as well as shooting the demons along the way. We appreciate you taking time to read the post. For the most recent news, follow @BlueSunsetGames or @ConsoleLabs via Twitter and FacebookMadness Drink.