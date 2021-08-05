A legendary well is a UK tourist hotspot that has healing powers. That revived the medieval princess

St Winefride’s Well in Holywell, Flintshire, is said to be the oldest pilgrimage site in the UK after its waters ‘brought a person back to life’. Although you may not be familiar with this horrific tale, it has been told for many generations.

According to legend, Prince Caradog murdered Winifred, a pretty virgin martyr, during the seventh century.

The young prince proposed to Winifred marriage while stopping at water. Winifred wanted to be a nun in order not lose her virginity.

Caradog, furious about being rejected by the martyr, tried to force her to kill her but she was able to escape to safety and run to a church.

Before Winifred could hide behind the doors of the church, the prince charged up on horseback to winnow her and killed her.