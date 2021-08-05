Aaron Carter is ready to be ‘fully nude’ at the upcoming gay expo Las Vegas musical revue

- Advertisement -

For a Vegas revue, Aaron Carter will be ‘fully naked’.

When he performs in Naked Boys Singinging, the 33-year-old That’s How It Beat Shaq singer will show off his nakedness! On September 8,

He explained his opinions on nudity to Variety, saying that he believes the naked body can be beautiful. All of us were born naked.

It is described as an “adventurous 60-minute gay musical revue” in which all the cast wear their birthday suits.

Prices range from $74.99 up to $149.

Naked Boys singing! several serious endorsements.

Kelly Ripa is their site’s chat-show darling and says: “Three words of the greatest in English language…Naked boys singing!”

Aaron is a bisexual who often shares to his OnlyFans account.

He said that he loves working on OnlyFans and spoke highly of the site’s subscription model. Since over one year, I have been an OnlyFans Model. The people there are very positive. You feel beautiful and confident about yourself.

“I love this social media platform more that any other. It is not all about the money. It is about the fans.

The Aaron’s Party singer announced the news via Instagram. He said that he was laughing so hard at the comments and had the haters jumping whenever he says jump.

Carter’s new gig follows his June boxing bout.

Although he was very vocal about his fight with NBA alum Lamar Odom he didn’t end up being a good brawler.

He was actually knocked out in the second round at the Atlantic City Celebrity Boxing match.

Star from Tampa, Florida is currently pregnant with Melanie Martinez.

A cannabis business was also started by him.