Amazon announces new resale products in response to backlash stock destruction

ITV News discovered that Amazon UK had been destroying its brand-new returned stock instead of reselling it. The company announced changes to how it handles returned or unsold products. Amazon has announced that two programs are being launched for companies that make use of its infrastructure. FBA Liquidations and Grade and Resell (Fulfilled By Amazon) will allow third-party sellers to post returned stock on product pages.

The former allows a customer to return a product to Amazon and the company will assess the product’s condition before relisting it as unused. Amazon also stated that sellers have the ability to set their own prices based on what grades they receive. They can even control the entire process. FBA Liquidations allows sellers to ship back or excess product directly from Amazon’s logistic depots. The sellers can also connect to Amazon bulk resale partner and attempt to “recover some of their inventory costs”, in company parlance.

This announcement follows a controversial ITV News report that claimed truckloads full of new products had been destroyed. Reporters were told by an anonymous tipter that even high-end products such as MacBooks weren’t spared. They also sealed COVID masks, contrary to what’s happening right now. The Hill reported that the UK Labour MPs demanded an explanation from The Hill for the presented evidence. Amazon stated at the time that no items were sent to landfill, but some may be sent for “energy recovery” as an alternative.

Libby Johnson McKee, Director of Amazon Returns, ReCommerce and Sustainability, stated that these new initiatives are an example of Amazon trying to ensure that “products sold on Amazon […] go into good use and not become waste.” McKee also said that policies would help to reduce costs and allow companies to use Amazon’s fulfillment system to expand their business. FBA Grade, Resell and other European countries will be available next year. FBA Liquidations is now available in the US, and in other European countries. It will be coming to the UK, however, in August.