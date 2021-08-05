As 22 million Britons are ‘priced out,’ holiday dreams become a nightmare By expensive PCR testing

Holidays are a far reach for many UK citizens this summer, with a reported 22 million having been “priced out” of overseas travel due to the financial implications of testing requirements. According to ZAVA, those who were able to fly abroad for tests have had to pay as high as PS195 per individual.

According to ZAVA’s research, British travelers have lost an estimated PS1.6 Billion due to these expenses since March 2020.

A positive COVID-19 result added to the devastation for one of ten people who were able to get a test.

Britons also complain about the added admin required to follow the current Government guidelines.

Nearly 40% of respondents said that finding reliable testing providers was difficult due to the flood of scams.

Trading Standards issued a warning in May after numerous complaints from holidaymakers that they had been tricked into believing there were fake COVID-19 certificates and fake tests.

In a statement, Bruce Treloar (CTSI’s lead officer for holiday- and travel law) stated that a number of Trading Standards Authorities were currently looking into cases in which travellers unwittingly paid more than PS100 to fraudsters in exchange for a quick turn-around’ COVID-19 exam and got a false ‘all clear’ certificate.

Even certified tests can pose risks.

Due to high demand and slow processing times, some tests may not be available in the time required for travel.

