Barcelona: Lionel Messi has officially left Barcelona. Club comments contract dispute

By Newslanes Media
After Marca reported that Messi was ‘never closer to Barca’s exit doors than today, the situation quickly escalated.

Barcelona released a statement saying: “Despite reaching an agreement between FC Barcelona, Leo Messi, and having the intention of both to sign a new contractual today, it could not be formalized because of economic and structural barriers (Spanish LaLiga regulations).

Lionel Messi has decided to leave FC Barcelona in this circumstance.

Both the Club and the player deeply regret not being able to fulfill their wishes.

