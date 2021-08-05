Quantcast
Battlefield 2042’s system requirements don’t seem to be too demanding Most gaming computers

EA sent out invitations for next week’s Battlefield 2042 open alpha and detailed what you rig needed to play the game. VGC has reported that technical testing will be held between August 12th and August 15. There was a slight delay in July. Five sessions will last three hours each, while a sixth session will last nine hours.

You can sign up for EA’s website to be eligible to participate in the playtest, which will only be open to “a few thousand” participants. You don’t have to miss the playtest, but there is an open beta for September which anyone who ordered the game will automatically be able to access. This gives you plenty of time to fix your system.

You won’t have to update if Battlefield V can be run on your current gaming computer. It hasn’t been changed significantly since Battlefield 1 was released in 2016. More than 59% of Steam’s July hardware survey users have a GPU equivalent or higher than Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX560. This GPU is not overly demanding.

These system requirements have not been made public by EA and could be changed in the wake of technical playtests. For those who pre-ordered Battlefield 2042, the game will be optimized until October 15, for those who have already purchased it and for all others on October 22. DLSS will be available to RTX users who have an RTX graphic card. This should increase fps significantly.

Minimal Recommendation
OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10
CPU Intel Core i5 6600K
AMD FX-8350		 Intel Core i7 4790
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memorization 8GB 16GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti
AMD Radeon 560		 Nvidia GeForce RTX2060
AMD Radeon RX5600 XT
VRAM 4GB 8GB
Storage Uncertain Uncertain

If your computer is unable to run Battlefield 2042, the technical test can be used on PS5 or Xbox Series X. Check out PCGameBenchmark’s Battlefield 2042 requirements to make sure your computer is compatible with the game.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 12:54.28 +0000

