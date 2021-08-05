BMW M3 Competiton Takes on Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Again

The G80 BMW M3 Competition reviews started to come in and I was impressed with the results. My first thought was that it might be able to take out the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quatrioglio. Before I drove the G80 BMW M3 Competition, the Giulia Quadrifoglio had been the most beautiful sedan that I had ever owned. Even after I drove the M3 Comp it might still be true. Both are absolutely fantastic, however I have no doubt. However, scheduling conflicts have prevented me from testing them side-by-side to determine which one is the winner. Car and Driver proved to be a winner.

C&D was not the only publication that did this comparison test. It’s been done by a number of pubs, each winning multiple times. This proves that there is yet to be one winner. Let’s find out what C&D has to say about these cars.

- Advertisement -

One the spec sheet, the two cars are incredibly similar. They both have twin-turbo six-cylinder engines (3.0 I6 for the BMW and 2.9 V6 for the Alfa), both use the same eight-speed ZF automatic, both are rear-wheel drive only (an all-wheel drive M3 is on the way), and both have clever rear diffs. Even their power figures are similar; the M3 makes 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft, while the Alfa makes 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. They also both get to 60 mph in around three and a half seconds.

But the real question is, which vehicle is better? They are both seriously enjoyable cars, but they do so in different ways. With its sharp steering and grippy front, the BMW M3 Competition looks more professional. Although the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio steering may be lighter and less extreme than that of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, it is far more responsive with much better feedback.

- Advertisement -

It’s been about a year since I last drove a Giulia Quadrifoglio but each and I’ve driven one every couple of years or so since it was released and each time it reminds me of how much I love it. The BMW M3 Competition is also a sensational machine, one that I love to drive and one I’d buy tomorrow if I could. But since I can’t get them back-to-back, I’ll have to take the word of C&D. What is that word? Read the comparison to find out.

Source: Car and Driver

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 16:51.21 (+0000).