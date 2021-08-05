Britney Spears answers burning fan questions The Battle for Conservatorship

Britney is just being Britney.Britney SpearsOn Thursday, August 5, she took some time off from her continuing conservatorship fight to address some of the burning questions her fans had.

Grammy nominee, 39, quickly answered a series of questions from her Instagram followers, including which type of chips she liked and her favourite clothing line. J. is my favorite clothing shop. Crew, because they offer clothes for both men and women,” she stated while showing off the floral dress from the brand.

When choosing between the baked or original potato chips, she pointed out “real deal Lays”.

Also, the “Toxic” singer gaveMiley CyrusA shout out to her 2013, “We Can’t Stop”, as it was deemed a “cool” song from “back then”.

Spears was quick to respond when asked her favourite scented lotion. “Vanilla. She said that she likes the fresh, summery scent of vanilla. I’ve been a vanilla girl all my life.

She also updated her followers on her progress in her battle with her father to get out of conservatorship.Jamie SpearsAssign yourself as conservator to her estate, and then replace him by another person.

She said, “I’m certain a lot of people are wondering how my life is going,” while lying out on the beach in her red bikini. Since the cat has been taken out of my bag (literally), and I know what my current situation is, I want to tell you that everything is going better than I could have ever imagined.

Britney captioned her Q&A video with the following: “Since these beautiful worlds make it so easy for me to share with you guys… today I’m here trying to matter as all of us do every Thursday… have a great day, beautiful people!!! “

The Crossroads actor made news two months earlier when she opened up about the conservatorship she has been in since 2008. Britney, who was defending herself in court, stated that her father (69) should be removed as co-conservator because Jamie has had control over her finances and her estate for more then a decade.

She repeated her appeal to Jamie to be removed from her team the following month and told a July judge, “I am here to get rid my dad, and charge him for conservatorship abuse.” My dad has used conservatorship to destroy my life.”

Britney has hired a new lawyer after being allowed to pick her own attorney last month.Matthew RosengartJamie was officially replaced by an accountant when he filed court papersJason RubinAs conservator for her estate.

Jodi MontgomeryBritney’s conservator, Judith, filed later her own motion to support Britney’s request for Rubin joining her team, instead of Jamie.

Britney’s lawyer filed an urgent motion Wednesday August 4 to make her September 29 hearing earlier. The court records show that the singer of “Lucky” is asking for the hearing between September 23rd and September 5. Alternative options include asking for the judge to immediately suspend Jamie, and name Rubin conservator of her estate.

Publited Fri, 6 Aug 2021 at 00:07.46 +0000