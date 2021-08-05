David and Victoria Beckham spend a day at the art gallery Exhibition in Miami for children Romeo and Harper

- Advertisement -

Victoria Beckham looked unusually casual in a black sport coat on Wednesday, as her husband David took their children Romeo and Harper along to an art exhibit in Miami.

Spice Girl (47) took to Instagram to record the trip. She shared photos of the installation, which included a mirror labyrinth, and room filled with foamy bubbles.

As they enjoyed the unique installations of the immersive and interactive Superblue art experience, the Beckham family seemed to have a lot of fun.

Victoria wore a simple black top, leggings and sneakers to the visit.

As she was taking in Es Devlin’s installation, the designer seemed happy and cheerful.

Victoria, her 46-year-old footballer boyfriend, and their family clearly enjoyed the moment. They were even seen making some clever moves in the mirror room.

Romeo (18 years old) and Harper (10 years old) were seen joining the fun as they sat around the exhibit. Victoria captioned the video with the hilarious comment: “A family of natural dancers.”

Then, she filmed Harper and David lying down on the ground as they gazed up at the mirror ceiling. She also filmed quirky floral arrangements.

Family members were also able to enter the teamLab’s “transcendent digital ecosystem” where they could interact with interactive light and floral displays.

David enjoyed his life and was happy to be out in the world of foamy bubbles.

Further images showed them at another James Turrell light-based installation, in which they took photos in front of a colored background.

David and Victoria shared later a laugh as they donned ponchos to enter a room with foamy bubbles. Victoria joked that she’d lost her husband.

David seemed to have a great time when he emerged from the bubbles that had submerged his face.

David was soon back on his way to Inter Miami football game. But not before stopping at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

David shared a photo of himself in the American restaurant and wrote: ‘Your dad would be proud.

Nicola shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and later responded: “very proud.”

Brooklyn Beckham, Brooklyn’s fiancee, and Nicola were last seen together in New York. They did not attend the family’s art show. Cruz Beckham (16 years old) was not also present.

It was all back to business: David headed for Inter Miami’s football match, only to make a stop at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

Proud: David shared a photo of himself in an American restaurant and wrote: ‘Your dad would be so proud. Nicola replied later, saying that she was proud to have re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

David went to Inter Miami for their latest match because he felt the need for duty.