Quantcast
19.5 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

David and Victoria Beckham spend a day at the art gallery Exhibition in Miami for children Romeo and Harper

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Victoria Beckham wears a casual black outfit while she enjoys a day at an interactive art exhibit in Miami with her husband David and children Harper and Romeo.

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline

Published by Last Updated:

- Advertisement -

Victoria Beckham looked unusually casual in a black sport coat on Wednesday, as her husband David took their children Romeo and Harper along to an art exhibit in Miami.

Spice Girl (47) took to Instagram to record the trip. She shared photos of the installation, which included a mirror labyrinth, and room filled with foamy bubbles.

As they enjoyed the unique installations of the immersive and interactive Superblue art experience, the Beckham family seemed to have a lot of fun.

Sporty Spice? Victoria Beckham looked unusually casual in a black sporty outfit on Wednesday, as her husband David took their children Romeo and Harper to an art exhibit in Miami.

- Advertisement -

Victoria wore a simple black top, leggings and sneakers to the visit.

As she was taking in Es Devlin’s installation, the designer seemed happy and cheerful.

Victoria, her 46-year-old footballer boyfriend, and their family clearly enjoyed the moment. They were even seen making some clever moves in the mirror room.

Family fun: The Spice Girl, 47, took to her Instagram stories to document the outing which saw the family enjoy the various installations including a mirrored labyrinth and a room full of foamy bubbles

Fun for the whole family: Spice Girl (47) took to Instagram to record the experience. The Spice Girls enjoyed a variety of installations, including a mirror labyrinth, and room filled with foamy bubbles.

Dressing down: Victoria cut a casual figure on during the visit, dressing down in a black top and leggings teamed with trainers and a sports cap

Victoria wore a simple black top with leggings, paired with sneakers and a sports cap.

Hey there: The designer appeared in a cheerful mood as she filmed herself in a mirror as she took in the installation by artist Es Devlin

- Advertisement -

Hello there! The designer was in cheerful spirits as she recorded herself as she looked at the artwork by Es Devlin through a mirror.

Romeo (18 years old) and Harper (10 years old) were seen joining the fun as they sat around the exhibit. Victoria captioned the video with the hilarious comment: “A family of natural dancers.”

Then, she filmed Harper and David lying down on the ground as they gazed up at the mirror ceiling. She also filmed quirky floral arrangements.

Family members were also able to enter the teamLab’s “transcendent digital ecosystem” where they could interact with interactive light and floral displays.

Mirror mirror: The Beckham clan all appeared to be having a great time as they took in the quirky installations at the interactive and immersive Superblue art experience featuring the work of various artists

Mirror: All the Beckham family looked great as they enjoyed the unique installations of the immersive and interactive Superblue art experience that featured the works of many artists.

Outing: David was loving life as he got himself lost in a sea of foamy bubbles

David enjoyed his life and was happy to be out in the world of foamy bubbles.

Work it: The family certainly appeared to throw themselves into the experience as the Spice Girl and her footballer beau, 46, were seen pulling off some questionable moves as they filmed themselves in the mirrored room

Funny: The couple were certainly enjoying themselves in the mirror experience

It’s worth it: As the Spice Girl (and her boyfriend, a footballer) filmed themselves in the mirror room, they did some bizarre moves.

Good times: While Romeo, 18, and Harper, 10, were also seen getting in on the act as the family larked about at the exhibit, with Victoria hilariously captioning the video: 'A family of natural dancers'

It was good times. Romeo (18) and Harper (10) were seen enjoying the show, while Victoria captioned the video with the hilarious comment: “A family of natural dancers.”

Further images showed them at another James Turrell light-based installation, in which they took photos in front of a colored background.

David and Victoria shared later a laugh as they donned ponchos to enter a room with foamy bubbles. Victoria joked that she’d lost her husband.

David seemed to have a great time when he emerged from the bubbles that had submerged his face.

David and Victoria Beckham spend a day at the art gallery Exhibition in Miami for children Romeo and Harper

Time with dad and her daughter: Harper and David were filmed lying down on the ground as she filmed them looking up at the mirror ceiling. She also filmed quirky floral displays

Interactive: The trip also saw the family enter a 'transcendent digital environment' by artists teamLab in which they immersed themselves in a world of interactive floral and light displays

Interactive: The family was also able to enter the ‘transcendent Digital Environment’ created by teamLab, where they were immersed in interactive light and floral displays.

Pose: The stunner still managed to look fashionable in a plastic poncho and sports cap

He is indeed! David and Victoria shared some laughs as they donned ponchos to enter a room with bubbles. Victoria joked that she’d lost her husband.

In his own world: David appeared to be having a whale of a time as he was filmed emerging from the bubbles which had completely immersed his face

David seemed to have a great time in his world as he emerged from bubbles that had submerged his face.

David was soon back on his way to Inter Miami football game. But not before stopping at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

David shared a photo of himself in the American restaurant and wrote: ‘Your dad would be proud.

Nicola shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and later responded: “very proud.”

Brooklyn Beckham, Brooklyn’s fiancee, and Nicola were last seen together in New York. They did not attend the family’s art show. Cruz Beckham (16 years old) was not also present.

Back at it: Hours later, it was back to business for David as he headed to a football match for his team Inter Miami, but not before he made a pit-stop at fast food restaurant Wendy's

It was all back to business: David headed for Inter Miami’s football match, only to make a stop at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

Proud: David shared a photo of himself in an American restaurant and wrote: ‘Your dad would be so proud. Nicola replied later, saying that she was proud to have re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Duty calls: David was later seen suited and booted as he headed to watch his team Inter Miami in their latest match

David went to Inter Miami for their latest match because he felt the need for duty.

Leather lady: Brooklyn's fiancee Nicola Peltz was later seen posing up a storm on Instagram

Leather lady: Brooklyn’s fiancee Nicola Peltz later posted a photo of herself posing for Instagram.

Advertisement

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 12:00 PM +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStar Wars star Lucas Star Wars actor calls George Lucas’s work “fairytale trash”
Next articleRangers and Celtic ready for full-stack crowds
David and Victoria Beckham spend a day at the art gallery Exhibition in Miami for children Romeo and Harper
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks