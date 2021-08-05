Death Trash is a nightmarish and stylish take on classics Now, Fallout is available on Steam

Death Trash’s free demo made a big splash earlier in the year. It offers a new take on Fallout, which is both stylish and terrifying. Death Trash was a top-rated indie PC game to look out for in August. You don’t need to continue watching, as Death Trash has now been made available to Early Access.

Death Trash is now available on Steam, Itch.io and GOG at a 10% discount. The price drops to $17.99 / Ps15.29 / Eur17.99. The Early Access version includes at least 5 hours of story content. A free demo is available to test it before purchasing the Early Access version. If all goes well, 1.0 will launch in 2022. However, if we have to wait longer to create a good game, we’ll give more time.

Death Trash is a five-year-old project that has developed a unique pixel art style. This game features mechanic-driven role playing, similar to the Fallout 3 games. However it places all of this in the context of a more terrifying post-apocalypse. If you’d like more information on the Death Trash demo, you can either go to Steam and play it yourself.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 22.58:51 +0000