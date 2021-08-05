Dubai Holiday breakthrough: UAE moves to amberlist – Quarantine removed for vaccine recipients

Under amber list rules, fully vaccinated Britons will be eligible to enter the UK from the UAE without the need for quarantine.

- Advertisement -

All travelers must be vaccinated at least 14 days before they travel. Official proof of vaccination will be requested.

Vaccines can be accepted provided they are administered and approved by the US, UK or European Union.

The UK will require that all travellers undergo a pre-departure and PCR tests on the day of arrival.

READ ALSO: How soon will Pakistan be removed from the red-list? The latest travel advice