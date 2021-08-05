Dubai Holiday breakthrough: UAE moves to amberlist – Quarantine removed for vaccine recipients

Dubai is a popular sunshine hotspot for UK travellers, but holidays have been few and far between since it was placed on the red list in January. In a significant development however, the United Arab Emirates will be added to the amber listing starting Sunday August 8th 2021.
Under amber list rules, fully vaccinated Britons will be eligible to enter the UK from the UAE without the need for quarantine.
All travelers must be vaccinated at least 14 days before they travel. Official proof of vaccination will be requested.
Vaccines can be accepted provided they are administered and approved by the US, UK or European Union.
The UK will require that all travellers undergo a pre-departure and PCR tests on the day of arrival.
Grant Shapps, Secretary of State, Transport, said that the announcement was made following the declaration: “We are dedicated to opening international travel safe, taking advantage the gains we have achieved through our successful vaccine programme, helping families, friends, and businesses all over the globe.
While we need to remain cautious, the changes today open up a variety of holiday destinations around the world, which is great news both for the sector as well as the traveling public.
Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary added that “As the virus becomes more manageable we will continue to make steps to safely reopen international flights based on current data and expert advice from public health experts.”
As of the writing, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Offices (FCDO) have not updated their travel recommendations for UAE.
According to the FCDO however, UK citizens are accepted in the country.
According to the FCDO, “Residents and tourists travelling through or from the UK must submit a negative COVID-19PCR test no later than 72 hours prior to departure. The certificate must be presented at check-in.”
Travellers who arrive in Abu Dhabi must also undergo a COVID-19-PCR test upon arrival.
Travellers who arrive in Dubai might need to undergo a COVID-19-PCR test upon arrival. They will be asked to perform an isolate test pending the COVID-19-PCR test.
FCDO advises holidaymakers that they may have to be self-isolated in an institution or hospital if they test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.
They may be allowed to live in private accommodation for a period of 10 days.
The UAE and Dubai, its tourist hub, remained at the top of the list until now.
Only British and Irish residents and nationals have been allowed to travel to the UK via the UAE.
The Government ordered them to stay in quarantine for ten days.
The entire stay cost PS1,750 at first.
However, managed quarantine will be more expensive starting Sunday at PS2,285 per adult and PS1,430 per adult.
The package also includes tests on the days 2 and 8 of quarantine.
