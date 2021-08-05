Quantcast
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Dubai Holidays: Foreign Office Issues New Travel Advice The UAE’s Brits turn amber

According to the FCDO, “Strongent entry restrictions still remain in effect upon arrival at any airport in the UAE. These may include a Health Authority COVID-19PCR test on arrival and mandatory quarantine period. Usually via self-isolation, at a private or government facility, or self-isolation at an address, if appropriate, before you can complete quarantine.”

“Once any quarantine period has ended, you should continue to adhere to all UAE authorities’ measures to stop the spread COVID-19.”

It is important to remind holidaymakers that the NHS test service should not be used to help them travel abroad.

The FCDO explains that visitors will need to fill out a Health Declaration and Quarantine form before they fly to Dubai.

