Fantasy Football IDP Rankings, Draft Tips, Cheat Sheet

Individual defensive players (IDPs) are not a growing trend. It’s the best way to play fantasy football for many. In some leagues, defensive linemen, linebackers and defense backs take the place of team defenses. Others fantasy owners draft DLs and LBs with a D/ST team. No matter which option you choose, IDP components in your league will require a cheat sheet that includes rankings and potential sleepers. This is essential for your 2021 draft.

The draft is a favorite part of fantasy football. Having IDP slots, in addition to traditional QB,RB,WR and TE, allows for deeper player pools and better strategy. While everyone knows about the top defensive players, such as DE Myles Garrett and LB Darius Leonard or DB Jamal Adams — IDP leagues require you to be more knowledgeable. This isn’t just about the players, we are also discussing each team’s defense scheme. As it relates directly to fantasy value, LBs or DLs have a lot more power than they do with 3-4 and 4-3 fronts. We’ll talk about this later. Every fantasy owner wants more points.

We have a comprehensive guide for everything IDP, no matter if you are an IDP veteran or just starting out in IDP.

Fantasy Football IDP tips

Protective Schemes

Defensive ends and middle linebackers are the best beneficiaries in a 4-3, at least when it comes to IDP value. The DEs are known for racking up the tackles and MLBs have a lot of sacks. As there are many opportunities to defend passes, tackles and interceptions for each position, all three linebacker positions will receive a lot of points.

Outside linebackers make up the most valuable targets in a 3–4 system (three DLs and four LBs). D-linemen and inside linebackers will be tackled, but not much else. This has some value but it depends on how you score.

You will find the majority of IDP players on a 4-3-2 team more often than you might think. These players, especially the LBs or DLs, will be more consistent.

Defensive Linemen

For IDP purposes, defensive ends work better than defensive tackles. Defensive ends (at least one in a 4-3 scheme) will provide more sacks than tackles. However, certain DTs like Aaron Donald can also produce large sacks. Unless your league has a DT required, you should avoid them. The “IDP” portion of your draft should be focused on the LBs. However, if you have taken all the great linebackers, it is a smart move to pivot to top-tier DEs. Because of the potential drop off, it is best to have one or two of the top seven DEs in your team.

Linebackers

IDP is a key component. Linebackers play a vital role. Linebackers can do almost everything: they provide elite tackle numbers, INTs and fumble recovery, as well as passes defensed. Despite this, the position is very important. Even if the IDP picks are not available, there’s still a possibility to draft a productive LB. If you have the opportunity, draft a stud. Get two, if possible. But don’t forget that you will be able to extract value from this position later.

Here are some LB tips. 4-3 LBs provide better stats. Look out for linebackers who are “three down”. Although they are not as common as the “three-down running backs,” elite linebackers can still be found. You can see that the more players are on the field, it is more likely they will provide production for your team. Linebackers who are on bad teams tend to get more tackles.

Protective Backs

You don’t need to have safeties and corners on your IDP team. Instead, you can choose to use safeties for your DB slots. Because interceptions cannot be tracked every week, safeties are more likely to get tackles than corners. Therefore, you should focus on your secondary’s tackles. A good safety will also contribute with takeaways and passes defended.

A shutdown corner, unlike in real life is not a good choice for IDP leagues. After all, he can’t make plays if a quarterback isn’t throwing the ball his way. Patrick Peterson and Kyle Fuller, for example, are great cornerbacks, but they don’t make the best fantasy football players. The IDP value of rookie cornerbacks is actually higher, because quarterbacks will put them through a test until they are able to consistently keep up with wide receivers. He’ll be penalized if he fails to do so. If he does, you will get passes protected and some INTs.

For the first time

IDP value is often high for rookie defensive players. While rookie DBs are known for racking up high points, there is value in other positions, even those with a shorter learning curve. As potential middle round IDPs, Arizona’s Zaven Collins and Miami’s Jaelan Philips are worth considering.

The risk of rookies hitting the “rookie walls” in later seasons is a negative. With the added game, this could become even more common. You should be watching their performance closely and, if you notice a decline in production, consider changing your options.

IDP Fantasy Football Draft Tip

How to begin drafting IDPs

Fantasy football still favors offense, even IDP leagues. Once you’ve got your starter offense in place, it is a good idea to not start drafting defense players. It’s best to draft at least one backup RB or WR, even if you already have your starting offense. No matter how the owners of your league draft, don’t rush to draft defense players. This could cause you to lose out on top-tier LBs. However, the elite DLs or DBs are usually there for you. Remember that LB is extremely deep. You should not fill any IDP starter spots except in superflex or two-QB leagues. However, it is important to adapt your draft to meet your needs.

Draft a value-add sleeper at RB/WR if they are available in the middle rounds. You shouldn’t give up on a running back, tight end, running back or wide receiver no matter how high they rank in your cheat sheet. Tiered cheat sheets are highly recommended for defensive players. It doesn’t matter how high a player ranks, defensive players are more likely to receive a 10th round pick.

A kicker must be in the final round, and that is something that should not change from traditional formats. Wait for the team D/ST slot.

The Best IDP Scoring Setup

Your defensive players should be able to score roughly the same number of points per week as your offensive players. An average linebacker will give you 10-15 points per week. This is a good number to have for a RB or WR. Sometimes, the point of a good defensive player can surpass that of a high-level quarterback.

IDP leagues generally follow the default or recommended settings for the website on which they are played. It is recommended that IDP stats be valued differently if you are able to make any suggestions about the scoring system. As an example, the value of sacks and interceptions should be higher than those of recovered fumbles or passes defended.

These defensive moves reverse possession (interceptions), or stop momentum (sacks, forced fumbles). These plays have more impact than just tackling the ball carrier or taking down a pass. Because sacks have a greater impact on the game than regular tackles, it makes sense that they are worth more IDP scoring. This is the recommended scoring range for a hybrid IDP system.

Solo Tackle (or Total Tackles): 1 point

Assisted Tackling: 0.5 Points

Points: 4

INT: 6 Points

Pass defended: 3 points

Forcible Fumble 4 Points

Two points for Recovered Fumble

Safety: Two points

Block FG/PAT/Punt – 6 points

All defensive TDs: 6 Points

Six-to eight defensive positions are a common requirement in IDP leagues. Normally, there will be two LBs. Two DLs. Perhaps two DBs. And maybe two flex spots. Some leagues remove the DL spots and add four flexible spots.

Final IDP Strategy Thoughts

In standard fantasy leagues, consistency is crucial. This means that you should target MLBs, DEs, OLBs, cornerbacks, or OLBs, in 4-3, 3-4, and 3-4 schemes. Other categories are impossible to predict, except for sacks.

When it comes down to finding the most effective defensive players for a week, the waiver wire is crucial. Injury, performance (or lack thereof), and favorable/unfavorable matchups can change the equation for virtually any player from week to week. IDP is a problem for all defensive backs, especially corners. You can use this to your advantage and constantly scan the waiver wire looking for new players or those who are just passing-happy.

If you don’t have a stud defense, do not worry about dropping your defender on a bye-week. He will most likely not be picked up by anyone, but you may have the chance to get him back on your roster after the bye week ends. You can still get him back even if he isn’t available. You can also find many good IDPs in the waiver market or on free agents every week based only on matchups.

Look for players that can return kicks if your league offers points. Even if these players don’t make a lot of interceptions or tackles, they will be valuable to you.

Rankings of Fantasy Football IDP Rankings 2021

These rankings will be updated until Week 1, so check back for the latest player movement.

Linebacker Rankings

Ranking Player The Team 1 Darius Leonard IND 2 Devin White TB 3. Roquan Smith CHI 4. Joe Schobert JAX 5. Fred Warner SF 6. Deion Jones CAR 7. Blake Martinez NYG 8. Bobby Wagner SEA 9 Foyesade Oluokun ATL 10 Zach Cunningham HOU 11 Devin Bush PIT 12 Jayon Brown TEN 13 T.J. Watt PIT 14 Jaylon Smith DAL 15 Isaiah Simmons ARI 16 Tremaine Edmunds BUF 17 Jerome Baker MIA 18 Patrick Queen BAL 19. Jamie Collins DET 20 Eric Kendricks MINIMUM 21 Lavonte David TB 22 Demario Davis No 23 Matt Milano BUF 24 Myles Jack JAX 25 Logan Wilson CIN 26 Bobby Okereke IND 27 Anthony Walker CLE 28 A.J. Johnson DEN 29 Alex Singleton PHI 30 Shaq Thompson CAR 31 Eric Wilson PHI 32 Christian Kirksey HOU 33 Chandler Jones ARI 34 Kenneth Murray LAC 35 Dre Greenlaw SF 36 Micah Kiser LAR 37 Krys Barnes GB 38 Nick Kwiatkoski LV 39 Khalil Mack CHI 40 Jamin Davis WAS 41 Danny Trevathan CHI 42 Nick Bolton KC 43 Shaquil Barrett TB 44 Jordyn Brooks SEA 45 Micah Parsons DAL 46 Kyle Van Noy NE 47 Josey Jewell DEN 48 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah CLE 49 Willie Gay KC 50 Blake Cashman NYJ

Defensive Linemen Rankings

Ranking Player The Team 1 Myles Garrett CLE 2 Danielle Hunter MINIMUM 3. Chase Young WAS 4. Aaron Donald LAR 5. DeForest Buckner IND 6. J.J. Watt ARI 7. Brian Burns CAR 8. Montez Sweat WAS 9 Haason Reddick CAR 10 Carlos Dunlap SEA 11 Cameron Jordan No 12 Sam Hubbard CIN 13 Nick Bosa SF 14 Demarcus Lawrence DAL 15 Quinnen Williams NYJ 16 Leonard Williams NYG 17 Jadeveon Crlowney CLE 18 Chris Jones KC 19. Emmanuel Ogbah MIA 20 Cameron Heyward PIT 21 Brandon Graham PHI 22 Josh Allen JAX 23 Maxx Crosby LV 24 Stephon Tuitt PIT 25 Yannick Ngakoue LV 26 Calais Campbell BAL 27 Jeffery Simmons TEN 28 Frank Clark KC 29 Fletcher Cox PHI 30 Arik Armstead SF 31 Grady Jarrett ATL 32 Carl Lawson NYJ 33 Kenny Clark GB 34 Akiem Hicks CHI 35 Trey Hendrickson CIN 36 Randy Gregory DAL 37 Ndamukong Suh TB 38 Sheldon Richardson MINIMUM 39 Christian Wilkins MIA 40 Shelby Harris DEN 41 Jonathan Allen WAS 42 Kerry Hyder SEA 43 Dre’Mont Jones DEN 44 Dexter Lawrence NYG 45 Dante Fowler ATL 46 K’Lavon Chaisson JAX 47 Denico Autry TEN 48 Ed Oliver BUF 49 Larry Ogunjobi CIN 50 Marcus Davenport No

List of defensive back positions

Ranking Player The Team 1 Jordan Poyer BUF 2 Marlon Humphrey BAL 3. Derwin James LAC 4. Budda Baker ARI 5. Jessie Bates CIN 6. Jamal Adams SEA 7. Jeremy Chinn CAR 8. Kenny Moore IND 9 Carlton Davis TB 10 Justin Simmons DEN 11 L’Jarius Sneed KC 12 Trevon Diggs DAL 13 Harrison Smith MINIMUM 14 Xavien Howard MIA 15 Minkah Fitzpatrick PIT 16 Marcus Maye NYJ 17 Malcolm Jenkins No 18 Kevin Byard TEN 19. Antoine Winfield TB 20 Janoris Jenkins TEN 21 John Johnson CLE 22 Darnell Savage GB 23 Landon Collins WAS 24 Tre’Davious white BUF 25 Johnathan Abram LV 26 Vonn Bell CIN 27 Tyrann Mathieu KC 28 Eddie Jackson CHI 29 Taylor Rapp LAR 30 Marcus Peters BAL 31 Adrian Amos GB 32 James Bradberry NYG 33 Logan Ryan NYG 34 Khari Willis IND 35 Denzel Ward CLE 36 Jordan Fuller LAR 37 A.J. Terrell ATL 38 Jabrill Peppers NYG 39 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson No 40 Kamren Curl WAS 41 J.C. Jackson NE 42 Taron Johnson BUF 43 Kevin King GB 44 Malcolm Butler ARI 45 Jaire Alexander GB 46 Daniel Sorensen KC 47 D.J. Reed SEA 48 Jaylon Johnson CHI 49 Kareem Jackson DEN 50 Donte Jackson CAR

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 06:21.36 +0000