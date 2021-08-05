Fantasy Football IDP Rankings, Draft Tips, Cheat Sheet

Individual defensive players (IDPs) are not a growing trend. It’s the best way to play fantasy football for many. In some leagues, defensive linemen, linebackers and defense backs take the place of team defenses. Others fantasy owners draft DLs and LBs with a D/ST team. No matter which option you choose, IDP components in your league will require a cheat sheet that includes rankings and potential sleepers. This is essential for your 2021 draft.
The draft is a favorite part of fantasy football. Having IDP slots, in addition to traditional QB,RB,WR and TE, allows for deeper player pools and better strategy. While everyone knows about the top defensive players, such as DE Myles Garrett and LB Darius Leonard or DB Jamal Adams — IDP leagues require you to be more knowledgeable. This isn’t just about the players, we are also discussing each team’s defense scheme. As it relates directly to fantasy value, LBs or DLs have a lot more power than they do with 3-4 and 4-3 fronts. We’ll talk about this later. Every fantasy owner wants more points.
We have a comprehensive guide for everything IDP, no matter if you are an IDP veteran or just starting out in IDP.
Fantasy Football IDP tips
Protective Schemes
Defensive ends and middle linebackers are the best beneficiaries in a 4-3, at least when it comes to IDP value. The DEs are known for racking up the tackles and MLBs have a lot of sacks. As there are many opportunities to defend passes, tackles and interceptions for each position, all three linebacker positions will receive a lot of points.
Outside linebackers make up the most valuable targets in a 3–4 system (three DLs and four LBs). D-linemen and inside linebackers will be tackled, but not much else. This has some value but it depends on how you score.
You will find the majority of IDP players on a 4-3-2 team more often than you might think. These players, especially the LBs or DLs, will be more consistent.
Defensive Linemen
For IDP purposes, defensive ends work better than defensive tackles. Defensive ends (at least one in a 4-3 scheme) will provide more sacks than tackles. However, certain DTs like Aaron Donald can also produce large sacks. Unless your league has a DT required, you should avoid them. The “IDP” portion of your draft should be focused on the LBs. However, if you have taken all the great linebackers, it is a smart move to pivot to top-tier DEs. Because of the potential drop off, it is best to have one or two of the top seven DEs in your team.
Linebackers
IDP is a key component. Linebackers play a vital role. Linebackers can do almost everything: they provide elite tackle numbers, INTs and fumble recovery, as well as passes defensed. Despite this, the position is very important. Even if the IDP picks are not available, there’s still a possibility to draft a productive LB. If you have the opportunity, draft a stud. Get two, if possible. But don’t forget that you will be able to extract value from this position later.
Here are some LB tips. 4-3 LBs provide better stats. Look out for linebackers who are “three down”. Although they are not as common as the “three-down running backs,” elite linebackers can still be found. You can see that the more players are on the field, it is more likely they will provide production for your team. Linebackers who are on bad teams tend to get more tackles.
Protective Backs
You don’t need to have safeties and corners on your IDP team. Instead, you can choose to use safeties for your DB slots. Because interceptions cannot be tracked every week, safeties are more likely to get tackles than corners. Therefore, you should focus on your secondary’s tackles. A good safety will also contribute with takeaways and passes defended.
A shutdown corner, unlike in real life is not a good choice for IDP leagues. After all, he can’t make plays if a quarterback isn’t throwing the ball his way. Patrick Peterson and Kyle Fuller, for example, are great cornerbacks, but they don’t make the best fantasy football players. The IDP value of rookie cornerbacks is actually higher, because quarterbacks will put them through a test until they are able to consistently keep up with wide receivers. He’ll be penalized if he fails to do so. If he does, you will get passes protected and some INTs.
For the first time
IDP value is often high for rookie defensive players. While rookie DBs are known for racking up high points, there is value in other positions, even those with a shorter learning curve. As potential middle round IDPs, Arizona’s Zaven Collins and Miami’s Jaelan Philips are worth considering.
The risk of rookies hitting the “rookie walls” in later seasons is a negative. With the added game, this could become even more common. You should be watching their performance closely and, if you notice a decline in production, consider changing your options.
IDP Fantasy Football Draft Tip
How to begin drafting IDPs
Fantasy football still favors offense, even IDP leagues. Once you’ve got your starter offense in place, it is a good idea to not start drafting defense players. It’s best to draft at least one backup RB or WR, even if you already have your starting offense. No matter how the owners of your league draft, don’t rush to draft defense players. This could cause you to lose out on top-tier LBs. However, the elite DLs or DBs are usually there for you. Remember that LB is extremely deep. You should not fill any IDP starter spots except in superflex or two-QB leagues. However, it is important to adapt your draft to meet your needs.
Draft a value-add sleeper at RB/WR if they are available in the middle rounds. You shouldn’t give up on a running back, tight end, running back or wide receiver no matter how high they rank in your cheat sheet. Tiered cheat sheets are highly recommended for defensive players. It doesn’t matter how high a player ranks, defensive players are more likely to receive a 10th round pick.
A kicker must be in the final round, and that is something that should not change from traditional formats. Wait for the team D/ST slot.
The Best IDP Scoring Setup
Your defensive players should be able to score roughly the same number of points per week as your offensive players. An average linebacker will give you 10-15 points per week. This is a good number to have for a RB or WR. Sometimes, the point of a good defensive player can surpass that of a high-level quarterback.
IDP leagues generally follow the default or recommended settings for the website on which they are played. It is recommended that IDP stats be valued differently if you are able to make any suggestions about the scoring system. As an example, the value of sacks and interceptions should be higher than those of recovered fumbles or passes defended.
These defensive moves reverse possession (interceptions), or stop momentum (sacks, forced fumbles). These plays have more impact than just tackling the ball carrier or taking down a pass. Because sacks have a greater impact on the game than regular tackles, it makes sense that they are worth more IDP scoring. This is the recommended scoring range for a hybrid IDP system.
Solo Tackle (or Total Tackles): 1 point
Assisted Tackling: 0.5 Points
Points: 4
INT: 6 Points
Pass defended: 3 points
Forcible Fumble 4 Points
Two points for Recovered Fumble
Safety: Two points
Block FG/PAT/Punt – 6 points
All defensive TDs: 6 Points
Six-to eight defensive positions are a common requirement in IDP leagues. Normally, there will be two LBs. Two DLs. Perhaps two DBs. And maybe two flex spots. Some leagues remove the DL spots and add four flexible spots.
Final IDP Strategy Thoughts
In standard fantasy leagues, consistency is crucial. This means that you should target MLBs, DEs, OLBs, cornerbacks, or OLBs, in 4-3, 3-4, and 3-4 schemes. Other categories are impossible to predict, except for sacks.
When it comes down to finding the most effective defensive players for a week, the waiver wire is crucial. Injury, performance (or lack thereof), and favorable/unfavorable matchups can change the equation for virtually any player from week to week. IDP is a problem for all defensive backs, especially corners. You can use this to your advantage and constantly scan the waiver wire looking for new players or those who are just passing-happy.
If you don’t have a stud defense, do not worry about dropping your defender on a bye-week. He will most likely not be picked up by anyone, but you may have the chance to get him back on your roster after the bye week ends. You can still get him back even if he isn’t available. You can also find many good IDPs in the waiver market or on free agents every week based only on matchups.
Look for players that can return kicks if your league offers points. Even if these players don’t make a lot of interceptions or tackles, they will be valuable to you.
Rankings of Fantasy Football IDP Rankings 2021
These rankings will be updated until Week 1, so check back for the latest player movement.
Linebacker Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|The Team
|1
|Darius Leonard
|IND
|2
|Devin White
|TB
|3.
|Roquan Smith
|CHI
|4.
|Joe Schobert
|JAX
|5.
|Fred Warner
|SF
|6.
|Deion Jones
|CAR
|7.
|Blake Martinez
|NYG
|8.
|Bobby Wagner
|SEA
|9
|Foyesade Oluokun
|ATL
|10
|Zach Cunningham
|HOU
|11
|Devin Bush
|PIT
|12
|Jayon Brown
|TEN
|13
|T.J. Watt
|PIT
|14
|Jaylon Smith
|DAL
|15
|Isaiah Simmons
|ARI
|16
|Tremaine Edmunds
|BUF
|17
|Jerome Baker
|MIA
|18
|Patrick Queen
|BAL
|19.
|Jamie Collins
|DET
|20
|Eric Kendricks
|MINIMUM
|21
|Lavonte David
|TB
|22
|Demario Davis
|No
|23
|Matt Milano
|BUF
|24
|Myles Jack
|JAX
|25
|Logan Wilson
|CIN
|26
|Bobby Okereke
|IND
|27
|Anthony Walker
|CLE
|28
|A.J. Johnson
|DEN
|29
|Alex Singleton
|PHI
|30
|Shaq Thompson
|CAR
|31
|Eric Wilson
|PHI
|32
|Christian Kirksey
|HOU
|33
|Chandler Jones
|ARI
|34
|Kenneth Murray
|LAC
|35
|Dre Greenlaw
|SF
|36
|Micah Kiser
|LAR
|37
|Krys Barnes
|GB
|38
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LV
|39
|Khalil Mack
|CHI
|40
|Jamin Davis
|WAS
|41
|Danny Trevathan
|CHI
|42
|Nick Bolton
|KC
|43
|Shaquil Barrett
|TB
|44
|Jordyn Brooks
|SEA
|45
|Micah Parsons
|DAL
|46
|Kyle Van Noy
|NE
|47
|Josey Jewell
|DEN
|48
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|CLE
|49
|Willie Gay
|KC
|50
|Blake Cashman
|NYJ
Defensive Linemen Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|The Team
|1
|Myles Garrett
|CLE
|2
|Danielle Hunter
|MINIMUM
|3.
|Chase Young
|WAS
|4.
|Aaron Donald
|LAR
|5.
|DeForest Buckner
|IND
|6.
|J.J. Watt
|ARI
|7.
|Brian Burns
|CAR
|8.
|Montez Sweat
|WAS
|9
|Haason Reddick
|CAR
|10
|Carlos Dunlap
|SEA
|11
|Cameron Jordan
|No
|12
|Sam Hubbard
|CIN
|13
|Nick Bosa
|SF
|14
|Demarcus Lawrence
|DAL
|15
|Quinnen Williams
|NYJ
|16
|Leonard Williams
|NYG
|17
|Jadeveon Crlowney
|CLE
|18
|Chris Jones
|KC
|19.
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|MIA
|20
|Cameron Heyward
|PIT
|21
|Brandon Graham
|PHI
|22
|Josh Allen
|JAX
|23
|Maxx Crosby
|LV
|24
|Stephon Tuitt
|PIT
|25
|Yannick Ngakoue
|LV
|26
|Calais Campbell
|BAL
|27
|Jeffery Simmons
|TEN
|28
|Frank Clark
|KC
|29
|Fletcher Cox
|PHI
|30
|Arik Armstead
|SF
|31
|Grady Jarrett
|ATL
|32
|Carl Lawson
|NYJ
|33
|Kenny Clark
|GB
|34
|Akiem Hicks
|CHI
|35
|Trey Hendrickson
|CIN
|36
|Randy Gregory
|DAL
|37
|Ndamukong Suh
|TB
|38
|Sheldon Richardson
|MINIMUM
|39
|Christian Wilkins
|MIA
|40
|Shelby Harris
|DEN
|41
|Jonathan Allen
|WAS
|42
|Kerry Hyder
|SEA
|43
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DEN
|44
|Dexter Lawrence
|NYG
|45
|Dante Fowler
|ATL
|46
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|JAX
|47
|Denico Autry
|TEN
|48
|Ed Oliver
|BUF
|49
|Larry Ogunjobi
|CIN
|50
|Marcus Davenport
|No
List of defensive back positions
|Ranking
|Player
|The Team
|1
|Jordan Poyer
|BUF
|2
|Marlon Humphrey
|BAL
|3.
|Derwin James
|LAC
|4.
|Budda Baker
|ARI
|5.
|Jessie Bates
|CIN
|6.
|Jamal Adams
|SEA
|7.
|Jeremy Chinn
|CAR
|8.
|Kenny Moore
|IND
|9
|Carlton Davis
|TB
|10
|Justin Simmons
|DEN
|11
|L’Jarius Sneed
|KC
|12
|Trevon Diggs
|DAL
|13
|Harrison Smith
|MINIMUM
|14
|Xavien Howard
|MIA
|15
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|PIT
|16
|Marcus Maye
|NYJ
|17
|Malcolm Jenkins
|No
|18
|Kevin Byard
|TEN
|19.
|Antoine Winfield
|TB
|20
|Janoris Jenkins
|TEN
|21
|John Johnson
|CLE
|22
|Darnell Savage
|GB
|23
|Landon Collins
|WAS
|24
|Tre’Davious white
|BUF
|25
|Johnathan Abram
|LV
|26
|Vonn Bell
|CIN
|27
|Tyrann Mathieu
|KC
|28
|Eddie Jackson
|CHI
|29
|Taylor Rapp
|LAR
|30
|Marcus Peters
|BAL
|31
|Adrian Amos
|GB
|32
|James Bradberry
|NYG
|33
|Logan Ryan
|NYG
|34
|Khari Willis
|IND
|35
|Denzel Ward
|CLE
|36
|Jordan Fuller
|LAR
|37
|A.J. Terrell
|ATL
|38
|Jabrill Peppers
|NYG
|39
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|No
|40
|Kamren Curl
|WAS
|41
|J.C. Jackson
|NE
|42
|Taron Johnson
|BUF
|43
|Kevin King
|GB
|44
|Malcolm Butler
|ARI
|45
|Jaire Alexander
|GB
|46
|Daniel Sorensen
|KC
|47
|D.J. Reed
|SEA
|48
|Jaylon Johnson
|CHI
|49
|Kareem Jackson
|DEN
|50
|Donte Jackson
|CAR
Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 06:21.36 +0000