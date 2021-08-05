Quantcast
Fantasy Football IDP Rankings, Draft Tips, Cheat Sheet

By Newslanes Media
Individual defensive players (IDPs) are not a growing trend. It’s the best way to play fantasy football for many. In some leagues, defensive linemen, linebackers and defense backs take the place of team defenses. Others fantasy owners draft DLs and LBs with a D/ST team. No matter which option you choose, IDP components in your league will require a cheat sheet that includes rankings and potential sleepers. This is essential for your 2021 draft.

The draft is a favorite part of fantasy football. Having IDP slots, in addition to traditional QB,RB,WR and TE, allows for deeper player pools and better strategy. While everyone knows about the top defensive players, such as DE Myles Garrett and LB Darius Leonard or DB Jamal Adams — IDP leagues require you to be more knowledgeable. This isn’t just about the players, we are also discussing each team’s defense scheme. As it relates directly to fantasy value, LBs or DLs have a lot more power than they do with 3-4 and 4-3 fronts. We’ll talk about this later. Every fantasy owner wants more points.

Ultimate All-Sports Fantasy Package

We have a comprehensive guide for everything IDP, no matter if you are an IDP veteran or just starting out in IDP.

Fantasy Football IDP tips

Protective Schemes

Defensive ends and middle linebackers are the best beneficiaries in a 4-3, at least when it comes to IDP value. The DEs are known for racking up the tackles and MLBs have a lot of sacks. As there are many opportunities to defend passes, tackles and interceptions for each position, all three linebacker positions will receive a lot of points.

Outside linebackers make up the most valuable targets in a 3–4 system (three DLs and four LBs). D-linemen and inside linebackers will be tackled, but not much else. This has some value but it depends on how you score.

You will find the majority of IDP players on a 4-3-2 team more often than you might think. These players, especially the LBs or DLs, will be more consistent.

FANTASY CONSISTENCY RATEINGS 2021:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Defensive Linemen

For IDP purposes, defensive ends work better than defensive tackles. Defensive ends (at least one in a 4-3 scheme) will provide more sacks than tackles. However, certain DTs like Aaron Donald can also produce large sacks. Unless your league has a DT required, you should avoid them. The “IDP” portion of your draft should be focused on the LBs. However, if you have taken all the great linebackers, it is a smart move to pivot to top-tier DEs. Because of the potential drop off, it is best to have one or two of the top seven DEs in your team.

FANTASY DRAFT STATEGY
Auction

Linebackers

IDP is a key component. Linebackers play a vital role. Linebackers can do almost everything: they provide elite tackle numbers, INTs and fumble recovery, as well as passes defensed. Despite this, the position is very important. Even if the IDP picks are not available, there’s still a possibility to draft a productive LB. If you have the opportunity, draft a stud. Get two, if possible. But don’t forget that you will be able to extract value from this position later.

Here are some LB tips. 4-3 LBs provide better stats. Look out for linebackers who are “three down”. Although they are not as common as the “three-down running backs,” elite linebackers can still be found. You can see that the more players are on the field, it is more likely they will provide production for your team. Linebackers who are on bad teams tend to get more tackles.

2021 FANTASY AUCTIONS VALUES (Standard and PPR)
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Overall

Protective Backs

You don’t need to have safeties and corners on your IDP team. Instead, you can choose to use safeties for your DB slots. Because interceptions cannot be tracked every week, safeties are more likely to get tackles than corners. Therefore, you should focus on your secondary’s tackles. A good safety will also contribute with takeaways and passes defended.

A shutdown corner, unlike in real life is not a good choice for IDP leagues. After all, he can’t make plays if a quarterback isn’t throwing the ball his way. Patrick Peterson and Kyle Fuller, for example, are great cornerbacks, but they don’t make the best fantasy football players. The IDP value of rookie cornerbacks is actually higher, because quarterbacks will put them through a test until they are able to consistently keep up with wide receivers. He’ll be penalized if he fails to do so. If he does, you will get passes protected and some INTs.

2021 STANDARD FANTASY RANGINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

For the first time

IDP value is often high for rookie defensive players. While rookie DBs are known for racking up high points, there is value in other positions, even those with a shorter learning curve. As potential middle round IDPs, Arizona’s Zaven Collins and Miami’s Jaelan Philips are worth considering.

The risk of rookies hitting the “rookie walls” in later seasons is a negative. With the added game, this could become even more common. You should be watching their performance closely and, if you notice a decline in production, consider changing your options.

2021 FANTASY PPR RANKINGS
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

IDP Fantasy Football Draft Tip

How to begin drafting IDPs

Fantasy football still favors offense, even IDP leagues. Once you’ve got your starter offense in place, it is a good idea to not start drafting defense players. It’s best to draft at least one backup RB or WR, even if you already have your starting offense. No matter how the owners of your league draft, don’t rush to draft defense players. This could cause you to lose out on top-tier LBs. However, the elite DLs or DBs are usually there for you. Remember that LB is extremely deep. You should not fill any IDP starter spots except in superflex or two-QB leagues. However, it is important to adapt your draft to meet your needs.

Draft a value-add sleeper at RB/WR if they are available in the middle rounds. You shouldn’t give up on a running back, tight end, running back or wide receiver no matter how high they rank in your cheat sheet. Tiered cheat sheets are highly recommended for defensive players. It doesn’t matter how high a player ranks, defensive players are more likely to receive a 10th round pick.

A kicker must be in the final round, and that is something that should not change from traditional formats. Wait for the team D/ST slot.

2021 FANTASY TIES & DRAFT STATEGY
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST

The Best IDP Scoring Setup

Your defensive players should be able to score roughly the same number of points per week as your offensive players. An average linebacker will give you 10-15 points per week. This is a good number to have for a RB or WR. Sometimes, the point of a good defensive player can surpass that of a high-level quarterback.

IDP leagues generally follow the default or recommended settings for the website on which they are played. It is recommended that IDP stats be valued differently if you are able to make any suggestions about the scoring system. As an example, the value of sacks and interceptions should be higher than those of recovered fumbles or passes defended.

These defensive moves reverse possession (interceptions), or stop momentum (sacks, forced fumbles). These plays have more impact than just tackling the ball carrier or taking down a pass. Because sacks have a greater impact on the game than regular tackles, it makes sense that they are worth more IDP scoring. This is the recommended scoring range for a hybrid IDP system.

Solo Tackle (or Total Tackles): 1 point
Assisted Tackling: 0.5 Points
Points: 4
INT: 6 Points
Pass defended: 3 points
Forcible Fumble 4 Points
Two points for Recovered Fumble
Safety: Two points
Block FG/PAT/Punt – 6 points
All defensive TDs: 6 Points

Six-to eight defensive positions are a common requirement in IDP leagues. Normally, there will be two LBs. Two DLs. Perhaps two DBs. And maybe two flex spots. Some leagues remove the DL spots and add four flexible spots.

2021 FANTASY SLEEEPERS
Running back

Final IDP Strategy Thoughts

In standard fantasy leagues, consistency is crucial. This means that you should target MLBs, DEs, OLBs, cornerbacks, or OLBs, in 4-3, 3-4, and 3-4 schemes. Other categories are impossible to predict, except for sacks.

When it comes down to finding the most effective defensive players for a week, the waiver wire is crucial. Injury, performance (or lack thereof), and favorable/unfavorable matchups can change the equation for virtually any player from week to week. IDP is a problem for all defensive backs, especially corners. You can use this to your advantage and constantly scan the waiver wire looking for new players or those who are just passing-happy.

If you don’t have a stud defense, do not worry about dropping your defender on a bye-week. He will most likely not be picked up by anyone, but you may have the chance to get him back on your roster after the bye week ends. You can still get him back even if he isn’t available. You can also find many good IDPs in the waiver market or on free agents every week based only on matchups.

Look for players that can return kicks if your league offers points. Even if these players don’t make a lot of interceptions or tackles, they will be valuable to you.

Ultimate All-Sports Fantasy Package

Rankings of Fantasy Football IDP Rankings 2021

These rankings will be updated until Week 1, so check back for the latest player movement.

Linebacker Rankings

Ranking Player The Team
1 Darius Leonard IND
2 Devin White TB
3. Roquan Smith CHI
4. Joe Schobert JAX
5. Fred Warner SF
6. Deion Jones CAR
7. Blake Martinez NYG
8. Bobby Wagner SEA
9 Foyesade Oluokun ATL
10 Zach Cunningham HOU
11 Devin Bush PIT
12 Jayon Brown TEN
13 T.J. Watt PIT
14 Jaylon Smith DAL
15 Isaiah Simmons ARI
16 Tremaine Edmunds BUF
17 Jerome Baker MIA
18 Patrick Queen BAL
19. Jamie Collins DET
20 Eric Kendricks MINIMUM
21 Lavonte David TB
22 Demario Davis No
23 Matt Milano BUF
24 Myles Jack JAX
25 Logan Wilson CIN
26 Bobby Okereke IND
27 Anthony Walker CLE
28 A.J. Johnson DEN
29 Alex Singleton PHI
30 Shaq Thompson CAR
31 Eric Wilson PHI
32 Christian Kirksey HOU
33 Chandler Jones ARI
34 Kenneth Murray LAC
35 Dre Greenlaw SF
36 Micah Kiser LAR
37 Krys Barnes GB
38 Nick Kwiatkoski LV
39 Khalil Mack CHI
40 Jamin Davis WAS
41 Danny Trevathan CHI
42 Nick Bolton KC
43 Shaquil Barrett TB
44 Jordyn Brooks SEA
45 Micah Parsons DAL
46 Kyle Van Noy NE
47 Josey Jewell DEN
48 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah CLE
49 Willie Gay KC
50 Blake Cashman NYJ

Defensive Linemen Rankings

Ranking Player The Team
1 Myles Garrett CLE
2 Danielle Hunter MINIMUM
3. Chase Young WAS
4. Aaron Donald LAR
5. DeForest Buckner IND
6. J.J. Watt ARI
7. Brian Burns CAR
8. Montez Sweat WAS
9 Haason Reddick CAR
10 Carlos Dunlap SEA
11 Cameron Jordan No
12 Sam Hubbard CIN
13 Nick Bosa SF
14 Demarcus Lawrence DAL
15 Quinnen Williams NYJ
16 Leonard Williams NYG
17 Jadeveon Crlowney CLE
18 Chris Jones KC
19. Emmanuel Ogbah MIA
20 Cameron Heyward PIT
21 Brandon Graham PHI
22 Josh Allen JAX
23 Maxx Crosby LV
24 Stephon Tuitt PIT
25 Yannick Ngakoue LV
26 Calais Campbell BAL
27 Jeffery Simmons TEN
28 Frank Clark KC
29 Fletcher Cox PHI
30 Arik Armstead SF
31 Grady Jarrett ATL
32 Carl Lawson NYJ
33 Kenny Clark GB
34 Akiem Hicks CHI
35 Trey Hendrickson CIN
36 Randy Gregory DAL
37 Ndamukong Suh TB
38 Sheldon Richardson MINIMUM
39 Christian Wilkins MIA
40 Shelby Harris DEN
41 Jonathan Allen WAS
42 Kerry Hyder SEA
43 Dre’Mont Jones DEN
44 Dexter Lawrence NYG
45 Dante Fowler ATL
46 K’Lavon Chaisson JAX
47 Denico Autry TEN
48 Ed Oliver BUF
49 Larry Ogunjobi CIN
50 Marcus Davenport No

List of defensive back positions

Ranking Player The Team
1 Jordan Poyer BUF
2 Marlon Humphrey BAL
3. Derwin James LAC
4. Budda Baker ARI
5. Jessie Bates CIN
6. Jamal Adams SEA
7. Jeremy Chinn CAR
8. Kenny Moore IND
9 Carlton Davis TB
10 Justin Simmons DEN
11 L’Jarius Sneed KC
12 Trevon Diggs DAL
13 Harrison Smith MINIMUM
14 Xavien Howard MIA
15 Minkah Fitzpatrick PIT
16 Marcus Maye NYJ
17 Malcolm Jenkins No
18 Kevin Byard TEN
19. Antoine Winfield TB
20 Janoris Jenkins TEN
21 John Johnson CLE
22 Darnell Savage GB
23 Landon Collins WAS
24 Tre’Davious white BUF
25 Johnathan Abram LV
26 Vonn Bell CIN
27 Tyrann Mathieu KC
28 Eddie Jackson CHI
29 Taylor Rapp LAR
30 Marcus Peters BAL
31 Adrian Amos GB
32 James Bradberry NYG
33 Logan Ryan NYG
34 Khari Willis IND
35 Denzel Ward CLE
36 Jordan Fuller LAR
37 A.J. Terrell ATL
38 Jabrill Peppers NYG
39 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson No
40 Kamren Curl WAS
41 J.C. Jackson NE
42 Taron Johnson BUF
43 Kevin King GB
44 Malcolm Butler ARI
45 Jaire Alexander GB
46 Daniel Sorensen KC
47 D.J. Reed SEA
48 Jaylon Johnson CHI
49 Kareem Jackson DEN
50 Donte Jackson CAR

Published at Thu, Aug 5, 2021

Fantasy Football IDP Rankings, Draft Tips, Cheat Sheet
