Fortnite Disable Alien Boardboard: Week 9 Challenge: Get a detector to disable the billboard

Fortnite players are finding their way through Week 9’s new challenges.

Fans will receive a massive boost of XP by completing the most recent selection of Epic or Legendary Quests.

You’ll unlock the best rewards and level up your Battle Pass faster the more you have XP.

Epic Quests are, in general, general gameplay feats like eliminating enemies or using new weapons.

One of the Epic Quests for Week 9 asks players to use the GRABI-TRON weapon, which can be used to launch toilets.

Legendary quests are, however, more topical and can often be used to move the story along.

Week 9 Legendary Quests requires players to get Slone’s orders via a payphone, and eliminate trespassers.

Spy probes and alien Bioscanners pose a few challenges, as well as another that involves the new Billboards.

One challenge is worth 45,000 XP and involves players with e disabling an alien billboard, using a detector.