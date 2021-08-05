Fortnite Event Time: What time is Fortnite Live? Ariana Grande Concert starting?

After weeks of waiting, Epic Games will host its next major event this week. Many gamers are eager to watch the Fortnite Live event, and many have questions about when and what they will contain.

Epic Games has a Fortnite event scheduled. It will be live streamed on PC, Xbox One, Xbox One and PC. This event is not tied to the new season’s launch or major map changes.

Gamers will instead be able enjoy live events that are more like a concert and less like a storyline episode. These events have taken place in Fortnite before, and Travis Scott is the most prominent.

These past events were interactive while some others were pure visual entertainment, such as those that brought music into Battle Royale. Fortnite’s biggest ever music festival could see another star visit the island.

Epic Games shared a lot about their plans already, including news that Ariana Grande would be performing at a major concert.