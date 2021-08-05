Fortnite places a Bioscanner on an alien biome in Week 9 challenge SOLVED

Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer has unveiled a new set of challenges for Week 9

Fortnite’s current seasons have two types of challenges: Epic Quests or Legendary Quests.

- Advertisement -

Epic Quests are more general and focus on standard gameplay objectives.

This includes the GRABIRON for launching toilets and driving an IO car with off-road tires during Week 9.

Legendary quests are tied to the current season’s theme and often extend the storyline.

Week 9 Legendary Quests requires players to get Slone’s orders via a payphone, equip a detector and then disable an alien billboard within one match.

- Advertisement -

For 30,000 XP you can gather resources from Holly Hatchery, put a number of Spy Probes on the map and then place a Bioscanner into an alien Biome.

Although it may seem daunting to place a Bioscanner into an alien biome, this is actually one of our easiest challenges.

This challenge is completed in a matter of seconds and can earn you a significant 30,000 XP.