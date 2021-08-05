Fortnite places a Bioscanner on an alien biome in Week 9 challenge SOLVED

Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer has unveiled a new set of challenges for Week 9
Fortnite’s current seasons have two types of challenges: Epic Quests or Legendary Quests.
Epic Quests are more general and focus on standard gameplay objectives.
This includes the GRABIRON for launching toilets and driving an IO car with off-road tires during Week 9.
Legendary quests are tied to the current season’s theme and often extend the storyline.
Week 9 Legendary Quests requires players to get Slone’s orders via a payphone, equip a detector and then disable an alien billboard within one match.
For 30,000 XP you can gather resources from Holly Hatchery, put a number of Spy Probes on the map and then place a Bioscanner into an alien Biome.
Although it may seem daunting to place a Bioscanner into an alien biome, this is actually one of our easiest challenges.
This challenge is completed in a matter of seconds and can earn you a significant 30,000 XP.
Fortnite players can take on the challenge as shown in the video.
Holly Hatchery has at least three Bioscanners that you can interact and one near the garden store.
To complete the challenge, simply drop into the area as shown in the video.
You will earn 30,000 XP for this simple task. Additionally, you’ll be able to gather resources for another challenge.
Below are the remaining Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests and Legendary Quests
Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests…
* Slone can order from any payphone (1). 15,000 XP
* Equip an Detector and then disarm an alien billboard with one match (2) 45,000 XP
* Gather resources from Holly Hatchery 100 – 30,000XP
* Eliminate trespassers (3) – 30,000 XP
* Install a Bioscanner (1) in an alien biome – 30,000XP
*Place Spy Probes (3)- 30,000XP
Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests
* Grab-itron(2) Launch toilets – 30,000XP
* Take a Saucer or Abductor as your passenger (1). – 30,000XP
* Do not take damage and deal 100 damage to your opponents in one match (1 – 30,000XP).
Recon Scanner to reveal an enemy, and then strike them with the Rail Gun (1). – 30,000XP
*Drive an IO car with off-road tires (1500) – 30,000 XP
* Use IO launchpads (1) – 30,000 XP
* Take an alien sample of a satellite dish with you to the Corny Complex entrance (1). 30,000 XP
