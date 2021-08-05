FTC denies Facebook’s misleading comments regarding NYU Researchers

Facebook was launched earlier this week. Followed through It threatened to remove a group New York University researchers from its platform. They were part of the project known as “The Ad Observatory The company recruited volunteers to analyze how Facebook targeted political ads.

Facebook repeated its commitment to the FTC in its decision to ban researchers. It stated repeatedly that it was acting against researchers “in accordance with our privacy program pursuant to the FTC Order”. This reference is to Facebook’s 2019 Annual Report. Settlement Dispute with agency regarding lax privacy policies However, the actions of the social network were Roundly criticised By the researchers and advocates for free speech, who claimed that the company prevented legitimate research by using the pretext of “scraping.”WiredIt should be noted that the agreement between the FTC and the company doesn’t prohibit the actual activities of the researchers.

- Advertisement -

The FTC now has Weighed in Samuel Levine, acting director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, wrote to Mark Zuckerberg, describing the explanation of his company’s actions as “misleading and inaccurate” and expressing disappointment at the way the company had handled the matter.

Levine stated that the FTC was committed to protecting the privacy individuals and targeted advertising practices are not subject to scrutiny. We would have pointed out, if you had honored our commitment to reach us before we went ahead with the request that Facebook create exceptions to the consent decree for good-faith research in public interest. The FTC is supportive of efforts to expose opaque business practices. This includes surveillance-based ads. Although it’s not the FTC’s role to settle individual Facebook-related disputes, we do hope the company does not invoke privacy (or the FTC consent order) as an excuse to pursue other goals.

Facebook did not immediately reply to our request for comment.