G-Power, a German tuning company, is not unfamiliar with massive power enhancements for BMW cars. The Hurricane brand has been featured in several previous projects, and every one impressed us. G-Power G8M Hurricane is the latest exciting offering from this tuning giant. BMW’s M8 range has set a high standard. The M8 is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 TwinTurbo motor and produces 625 HP in the standard version. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

- Advertisement -

So bumping up that power and performance is not an easy task, yet, G-Power manages to offer two power upgrades. Stage 1 takes the power output to 840 horsepower and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. If that’s not enough, then the next power upgrade bumps the horsepower to a massive 900 number. The tuning package is available for all models: M8 coupe, M8 convertible or M8 Gran Coupe.

Upgraded turbochargers are equipped with bigger intakes to increase power. A new exhaust is available with CNC-milled housings and sport catalytic converters. The ECU mapping was also upgraded. The more powerful version includes forged pistons, a larger cooling package and modified connecting rods. It also has a strengthened drivetrain. New and adjustable coilovers lower the suspension to handle increased power and provide a smooth ride.

The packaging wouldn’t be complete without a set of custom wheels. G-Power offers two types of 21-inch forged wheels shod in mixed performance tires – 285/30ZR21 at the front and 295/30ZR21 at the rear. The exterior is also painted in the typical orange wrap from G-Power, while inside there is plenty of Alcantara and carbon fiber parts. The carbon hood with additional openings for ventilation serves both optics and cooling. The carbon rear wing is recommended for additional downforce.

- Advertisement -

G-Power doesn’t reveal performance figures, however the maximum speed of 340 km/h is a useful indicator.

[Photos by G-Power]