Gypsy millionaire owner of a caravan park offers luxurious holidays But in truth, it’s a disappointment

Wyldecrest Parks is owned by Alfie, which includes 91 residential and caravan parks across the UK.

Because of the travel restrictions that continue, many people are choosing to staycation this year. This has led to a large profit for his company.

Alfie explained that he has the best prices for holiday homes. “We allow people to sell up, and have the lifestyle they never dreamed of, at an affordable cost.” Wyldecrest Parks offers caravans starting from PS20,000 to PS200,000.

While most holiday companies are suffering from the pandemics, Wyldecrest Parks is growing at an impressive rate – now, it stands at PS70 million annually.

