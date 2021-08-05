Insurance that covers live events, backed by the government Scheme – Labour Brands Move ‘Bare Minimum’

In an effort to prevent cancellations due to COVID-19, a PS750m insurance plan will cover live events.

After finding out that their insurance companies wouldn’t cover losses due to the hurricane, industry figures long called on the government for help.pandemic.

Numerous organisers fought for a state-backed scheme that would permit them to organize events and not risk financial ruin.

July: Festivals are back – 'It's a bit surreal'

It was announced by the government that it had partnered with Lloyd’s in order to offer a new Live Events Reinsurance Scheme. The scheme will be accessible from next month through September 2022.

The government will issue an assurance to insurers that will enable them to provide products for organising parties if they are unable to attend events.

Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow secretary for culture and media said that the scheme was too restrictive.

The scheme would only cover a lockdown, she said. It wouldn’t apply in situations like the reintroduction or self-isolation of artists or crews.

She stated, “Yet again, the government has delayed and dithered to come up with solutions that don’t address the issue.”

“Under the scheme, the government basically takes no risks and the live events industry carries them all.”

July: Latitude Festival used as trial for large events

This scheme is available to live events, which, according to Treasury, contributes more than 700,000.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of India said that the scheme would allow for “everything” from live music in Margate and business events in Birmingham to continue. This will provide a “boost to the economy as well as protecting people’s livelihoods.”

He stated that the events industry supports thousands of jobs in this country. I also know organizers are eager to get on board now that all restrictions have been removed.

“But, the shortage of the right type of insurance is still proving to be a problem. So as the economy reopens, I want to do all I can to assist events providers and small business owners plan with confidence through the next year.

Oliver Dowden, Culture Secretary, added that “our events industries aren’t just vital for jobs and the economy; they put Britain on top and will, with this additional support, get people back the experiences that make living worthwhile.”

May: Liverpool tries out live music

Jamie Njoku Goodwin, chief executive at UK Music, stated that the new scheme was “extremely welcome news” to millions of music lovers, musicians, and others working in the industry.

He stated that “The inability of getting insurance has already caused many cancelations this summer. These have been devastating for the whole music industry, and there were concerns that we might have to see major cancellations continue well into next year.”

Julian Knight, chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, welcomed the decision. He stated: “Though this scheme is disappointing for some this season, it will give the sector the assurance it needs to plan and invest into future events.”

