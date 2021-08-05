Jennifer Lopez has been added to the Met’s guest list Gala

- Advertisement -

Rumours have it that Jennifer Lopez was on the Met Gala guest list.

Page Six reports that the On The Floor singer, who is a frequent at high-profile fashion events since 1999, will be on Anna Wintour’s star-studded guestlist for September 13.

Jennifer recently found a new romance with Ben Affleck. Jennifer had originally planned to marry Ben in 2003, but they delayed their marriage due to excessive media attention. They then called off their engagement two years later. The extravaganza provides the ideal place for them to make their red carpet debut.

Alex Rodriguez was Jenny’s companion the last time she went to Met Gala. They ended their relationship in April.

Prior to that she was accompanied by Marc Anthony, Casper Smart, and Sean Combs.

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o were also invited to attend the Met Gala 2021, according to reports. Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski are other big-names.

All guests attending the Met Gala this year must have a vaccine against coronavirus.

Fashion’s most important night is on the horizon. Those who are invited have been advised that they may not be admitted if they don’t show proof of being fully immunized against the virus.

Their romance has won the hearts of the entire world: JLo posted an image in which she was kissing Ben during her 52nd Birthday celebration.

According to a spokesperson for The Daily Beast, this week’s statement was: “Currently, any person attending The Met Gala on September 13, must show proof that they have been fully vaccinated.”

“They will be required to use masks indoors, except for when they are eating or drinking. These guidelines will be updated as necessary.

Last year’s Met Gala was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, it has been moved from the traditional time on the first Sunday of May.

Seen 2003: The couple was originally set for a wedding in 2003, but they were delayed by excessive media attention. They then called off the engagement in 2004.

The theme for this year’s event is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka will host the event. Anna Wintour and Tom Ford are honorary chairs.

Billie, who is just 19 years old, will be the youngest co-chair for the event.

Vogue magazine announced the hostesses in May and stated that each of their four Met co-hosts represents the essence of American style, individualism.

“[They] have all developed their own visual language to represent themselves publicly, which is informed by American fashion’s legacy.”