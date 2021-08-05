Jennifer Lopez has been added to the Met’s guest list Gala

Jennifer Lopez has’made the Met Gala guest list’. She will probably bring Ben Affleck, her new beau… she took A-Rod 2 years ago.
Rumours have it that Jennifer Lopez was on the Met Gala guest list.
Page Six reports that the On The Floor singer, who is a frequent at high-profile fashion events since 1999, will be on Anna Wintour’s star-studded guestlist for September 13.
Jennifer recently found a new romance with Ben Affleck. Jennifer had originally planned to marry Ben in 2003, but they delayed their marriage due to excessive media attention. They then called off their engagement two years later. The extravaganza provides the ideal place for them to make their red carpet debut.
Alex Rodriguez was Jenny’s companion the last time she went to Met Gala. They ended their relationship in April.
Prior to that she was accompanied by Marc Anthony, Casper Smart, and Sean Combs.
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o were also invited to attend the Met Gala 2021, according to reports. Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski are other big-names.
All guests attending the Met Gala this year must have a vaccine against coronavirus.
Fashion’s most important night is on the horizon. Those who are invited have been advised that they may not be admitted if they don’t show proof of being fully immunized against the virus.
Their romance has won the hearts of the entire world: JLo posted an image in which she was kissing Ben during her 52nd Birthday celebration.
According to a spokesperson for The Daily Beast, this week’s statement was: “Currently, any person attending The Met Gala on September 13, must show proof that they have been fully vaccinated.”
“They will be required to use masks indoors, except for when they are eating or drinking. These guidelines will be updated as necessary.
Last year’s Met Gala was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, it has been moved from the traditional time on the first Sunday of May.
Seen 2003: The couple was originally set for a wedding in 2003, but they were delayed by excessive media attention. They then called off the engagement in 2004.
The theme for this year’s event is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”. Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka will host the event. Anna Wintour and Tom Ford are honorary chairs.
Billie, who is just 19 years old, will be the youngest co-chair for the event.
Vogue magazine announced the hostesses in May and stated that each of their four Met co-hosts represents the essence of American style, individualism.
“[They] have all developed their own visual language to represent themselves publicly, which is informed by American fashion’s legacy.”
JENNIFER LOPEZ AT THE MET OVER THE YEARS
This Bronx native was a frequent attendee of the Met Gala in New York City throughout her professional career. This is the look back.
1999
She was first seen on P Diddy’s arm, also known by Sean Combs and Puff Daddy. She wore a pink and matching fur jacket in 1999. The sexy man was dressed in a button-free white turtleneck coat and a matching fur jacket. Rock Style was the theme.
2004
When she photographed with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana at the event, the diva was wearing a black lace-tiered dress. She wore a Swedish braid on her hair and wore ruby lipstick.
2006
In 2006, Jenny from The Block made a dramatic change by opting for a one shoulder gown in soft white with a sheer Mermaid finish. For a polished appearance, she wore long earrings and a clutch bag. Anglomania was the theme: Transgression and Tradition in British Fashion.
2007
This shimmery, silver gown had an 1920s feel. It was low to the shoulders and featured a stunning belt. She also added a matching hairclip and clutch bag. Poiret, King of Fashion was the theme.
2008
The 2008 Wedding Planner actress opted for a feminine style with a green, one-strap dress with lots of embellishments at the neckline. She also had several folds. She wore her hair in soft curls and wore an over-sized cuff to match her earrings.
2010
The Back-Up Plan actress returned to Hollywood glamour this year with a sparkling strapless silver Cinderella dress. She wore her hair down.
2011
Parker’s star chose a ruby-colored look, with a halter gown and flowers across her shoulders. She also had matching lips as her hair was pulled back. Marc Anthony was her husband.
2013
The highlight of the look was her figure. El Cantante’s actress El Cantante wore a black, nude-colored skintight gown with long hair. Punk: Chaos to Couture was the theme. Casper Smart was her date.
2015
Boy Next Door’s Boy Next Door Star was dressed in a mostly sheer, red-sequin gown. She wore only one strap again. China Through the Looking Glass was the theme.
2017
In a long, blue dress with diamond earrings accented and her hair down to her chest, the diva looked back to 1970s. For the first time, she took Alex Rodriguez with her. Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: The Art of the In-Between was the theme.
2018
This year, the Shades of Blue actress opted for a structured gown with a cross at the front and rhinestones cutouts along her chest. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination was the theme. Alex was her date and wore all-black.
2019
Jennifer took a chance this year and wore a crystal headpiece for Camp: Notes on Fashion. The slit at the sides of her dress were very low and the cut was extremely low. Alex, her date was again wearing a pink jacket and blazer.
