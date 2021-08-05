Kylian Mbappe is’sure’ to join Real Madrid and Florentino Perez has new transfer plan

Hunter said: “I believe in Spain there are a lot educated chatter. It’s not something which has been in public papers much, but I’m being led to the idea that they copy the way Monaco gave up on Paris Saint-Germain after Mbappe moved there. This was a loan initially with a guarantee sum at the end.

Mbappe’s contract expiring in one year makes it seem less manageable.

But they still have the option of taking him on loan, and guaranteeing a sum at the end. This would mean that he wouldn’t be worth anything and Paris Saint-Germain would not recover any.

