Mario Golf: Super Rush adds Toadette, New Donk City

Surprise! Surprise! Nintendo announced that Mario Golf: Super Rush will receive a free update. It’ll be available for download on tomorrow.

The new Ranked Match mode is now available, as well as a course based on Super Mario Odyssey’s New Donk City.

Toadette is seen using Super Pickax from Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for her shots on the golf course. You can even use Super Mario Bros. vegetables to speed her across the course.

Nintendo mentions improved motion controls in a list of future changes. However, Nintendo does not provide any details.

Mario Golf Super Rush will receive more updates later this year. Birdo?

Christian Donlan, who reviewed Mario Golf: Super Rush, wrote that “Running between shots is chaotic fun but Mario Golf truly lives and breathes in its ever-soothing normal mode.”