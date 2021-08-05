Marvel’s Dave Bautista reacts to being not asked to reprise his role as Drax

In 2014, Drax and a few other Avengers characters were introduced to the world in the Guardians of the Galaxy film. Bautista was a standout character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. His hilarious humor and funny timing were well received by audiences. In 2017, Bautista played the role again for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Drax will be appearing on the small screen later this month in Marvel’s Disney Plus series What If …?

Bautista doesn't mind talking to his followers on Twitter. With What If …? looming, fans noticed that he would not be returning as the crazed alien. Fans noticed that he wouldn't be returning to the role of the mad alien with a release date approaching. An earlier question was asked by a fan: "Hey Dave!" What's the point of you voicing Drax in #WhatIf? He couldn't help but reply: "Let's begin with I wasn't asked." Let us know your thoughts. Is Dave Bautista allowed to come back? You can join the discussion in the comments section below

Bautista fans are outraged at the news. One said, “Well that’s just ridiculous!” James Gunn, Director of the Guardians Franchise and the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – James Gunn also spoke up. The Director of The Suicide Squad replied simply: “What?” Since the revelation on Twitter, neither Bautista or Gunn have spoken publicly about Gunn’s indiscretions.

Bautista is not one to mince words regarding his past employers at Disney. Exclusive interview withExpress.co.ukHe spoke openly about his role as Drax in the cross-franchise team up films Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame. Bautista stated that he was "kind of just there" when it came to working on Disney films. As a hire actor, I am told what I should do and directed how to act. It's very easy to add to the character. He was in promotion for his Netflix movie Army of the Dead. It felt more like I was contributing or collaborating rather than working for somebody.

Bautista said, “On the Marvel movies I feel like I am working for somebody. It’s still my job. “I didn’t go to Army of the Dead expecting anything different. I couldn’t make things work differently. I could not add any value.” He said that he was comfortable with the role of Drax and spoke directly about his experience playing it. “I’ve seen so many movies as Drax.” “… Dax is very well fleshed. “I feel so at ease with him. I know his name, my castmates, their names, and I also know James’ style of directing.

Bautista also announced that he would be departing the franchise following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 He stated that he and James Gunn work together in trilogies, but James Gunn had already made it clear that this was his final film. I will be done when James’s done. “And, also, I will be 54 by Guardians 3’s release, and the shirtless thing just gets harder and harder for my body.” It’s been a wonderful journey and now I want to wrap it all up. Disney Plus has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 & Vol 2 as well as other Marvel movies available now.

Publited at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 09:10:00 +0000