After negotiations with Catalans over a new contract ended on Thursday, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona is reported to be’very close’ at joining PSG.

After arriving in Barcelona last night, Messi was to sign a 5-year contract at Camp Nou.

Jorge’s father was told by club officials that it would be impossible to sign the 34-year old for La Liga.

As Spain broke the news of the deadlock in Spain, RAC1 simultaneously stated that Messi did not like the current squad. The other captains of the first teams had already been advised of this stance.

FC Barcelona issued a statement about the allegations around an hour and half later.

It began, “Despite FC Barcelona’s agreement with Lionel Messi and their clear intent to sign a new contract today,”.

Messi will not continue at FC Barcelona because of this. Both the player’s and club’s wishes will not be realized.

FC Barcelona sincerely thanks the player for contributing to club’s growth and wishes him the best in both personal and professional endeavors.

There were theories that President Joan Laporta is trying to get Javier Tebas, his La Liga counterpart to adjust Barca’s salary cap. However, another statement from the club was issued. It expressed opposition to CVC’s decision selling a 10% share of its team to them and to splitting the $3.2bn investment fund.

Fabrizio Romagno, transfer expert, added another claim from Mohamed Bouhafsi, indicating that Messi had opened negotiations with PSG.

Josep Pederol (host of El Chiringuito TV Football Show) described Messi’s “very close” switch to Qatari-backed Ligue 1 titans. They are one of two teams alongside Manchester City who could afford his salary.

Adam Crafton, the Athletic’s journalist, also said that Messi “made direct contact with PSG manager Mauricio pochettino to initiate [a] transfer to PSG”, and that they were “holding internal talks on how to do it.”

Crafton said that “Everything escalated from 9pm to midnight in France,” adding that PSG were already “exploring avenues [with commercial partners] to maximize opportunities” and having determined “that signing Messi will bring more in than it costs”.

Laporta will host a press conference on Friday at 11AM, local time to discuss the issue.

