Messi will leave Barca, PSG is already in negotiations

After La Liga clubs were unable fulfill Lionel Messi’s contract, Barcelona will be leaving the country.

After failing to reach an agreement on terms for a renewal of his Barcelona contract, he has been officially declared a free agent as of July 1.

The 34-year old was expected to sign a five-year extension with Catalan, which would have reduced his salary by 50%.

Barca cannot accept this offer due to “financial structural and financial obstacles”. Sky Italyreporting PSG hopes to convince Messi instead to make the move to Paris.

Messi wants to be part of winning projects and win trophies. PSG is able to offer all this.

Neymar is also close to him and they are keen to get back together. The French have long wanted to sign Neymar, something that has been almost impossible up until now.

Messi spent the entirety of his career with Barcelona. He started in the academy and then went on to score 672 goals over 778 games after his senior debut in 2003.

Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona), August 5, 2021

According to a Barcelona club statement, “Despite FC Barcelona’s agreement with Lionel Messi and their clear intent of signing a new contract today,” (Spanish Liga Regulations)

Messi will not continue at FC Barcelona because of this. Both the player’s and club’s wishes will not be realized.

FC Barcelona sincerely thanks the player for contributing to club’s growth and wishes him the best in both personal and professional endeavors.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth outlines to The Transfer Show the reasons behind’s Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona

Barcelona has been trying to lower their wages in accordance with La Liga’s financial play rules. They have been talking with Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, and Gerard Pique about cutting their salaries by 40% in exchange for extension of their contracts.

The couple have tried to sell several high-earners, including Ousmane Debele, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti, but have yet to find solutions.

La Liga wage caps are determined prospectively on the club’s financial condition. They must follow their limit to avoid financial penalties in future. Barca had to drastically reduce its budget for 2021-22 due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Although it was believed that a EUR2.7bn CVC investment in La Liga would assist Barcelona with their problems, the injection has not been sufficient to allow the club to keep Messi.

Barca will play Real Sociedad in the opening La Liga match in twelve days. Ronald Koeman, who has been in charge of the Nou Camp since the end of a poor first season with the club, is still in charge.

Analyse: These numbers don’t add up…

Sky Sports Lyall Thomas:

Barcelona could not register Messi as his contract with the club would have broken the proposed wage structure of the club for the 2021/22 season, despite his 50% wage cut.

Barca has had to reduce its budget due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Barca spoke with Messi and the league on Thursday and the numbers simply don’t add up.

CVC Capital Partners announced Wednesday a new investment in La Liga. This would bring hope that a PS230m windfall could help Messi’s five-year financial viability.

Sky Sports News has been informed by sources from Spain that Barcelona is opposed to CVC investments at this time, as they don’t want to lose future revenues to Real Madrid.

Although the deal was approved unanimously by La Liga’s executive committee, clubs have yet to vote. That will take place on august 12. The deal can be voted into by clubs from La Liga or Segunda without Real or Barca approval.

Barcelona declined to provide further information than the statement they made when contacted Sky Sports News. We are currently attempting to reach La Liga to get their comments.

Analyse: Key issues in money for La Liga and Barcelona

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show where Lionel Messi could end up moving

Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Sokol, on The Transfer Show:

It’s all about the money. Messi had an amazing contract with Barcelona. His annual salary was around PS100m. He was on a PS100m per year contract, which ran out after the last season.

The first is financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Second, they couldn’t give him another contract due to Spanish football’s financial fair play rules.

They’ve worked on a deal all summer, where he agreed to take a cut in his pay. He was open to accepting that until now, his pay dropping to about PS50m. Everything has changed in the last few days.

We don’t yet know if he thinks he could get more money elsewhere, but maybe the club is speaking to him about Paris and asking him to come. Barcelona is saying that Neymar is in Paris and they want him to be there.

Analyse: Which step will you take next?

Dharmesh sheth, Sky Sports News, on The Transfer Show

Rewind back to last summer when Messi declared that he was leaving Barcelona. He had one year left on his contract and believed that a clause allowed him to transfer for free.

Messi refused to leave Barcelona. There was some disagreement between the parties, and Messi eventually left the club. Although he stated that he was ready to quit, he also mentioned family concerns as another reason he decided to stay at Barcelona.

He has had a great season. Not trophies wise but pitch-wise for Barcelona. It seemed that all was in place for him to sign a long-term, new contract. There were rumors of his future beyond playing – but, it would be within FC Barcelona.

Now we know that Barcelona has announced that he won’t continue with FC Barcelona. You just have to wonder what will happen next.

Is it it? Messi has said that he won’t continue to play for FC Barcelona. Or are there still talks between the parties since they stated it couldn’t be formalised due to structural and economic difficulties.

You wonder if these structural and economic hurdles can be overcome, and still provide Messi with a bright future at Barcelona. As it stands now, Messi does not have any future at the club.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 22.54:36 +0000