Nicole Kidman looks stunning in a low-cut sheer gown Countdown of the majors

Nicole Kidman looks stunning in a sheer, low-cut white gown as she begins major countdowns on Instagram



Officially, the countdown has begun!Nicole KidmanOn Thursday, she took to Instagram ahead of the release of her latest series.Nine Perfect StrangersBut it was her mysterious appearance that caused the most excitement.

Nicole (54), shared two images with her Instagram followers showing Nicole reading her script outside. The dress she is wearing has a flowing, low-cut white gown with lace details and sheer panels. The blonde hair is pulled back from the face, with a few loose tendrils, to highlight her delicate features.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in a brilliant drama called Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers was based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel. It will debut on Hulu August 18. The film will debut worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on August 20th, except in China and the USA.

The TV series and book focus on Tranquillum House, a luxurious and exclusive spa in Australia. It promises a 10-day “mind- and body total transformation”.

Nicole’s latest Instagram photo shows her looking ethereal

According to the synopsis of the mini-series, which stars Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans, Masha (resort director) watches over the retreat’s participants during the ten-day retreat. She is a woman who has come on a mission, “Revive their minds and bodies” with her watch. These nine “perfect” strangers don’t know what’s coming.

Nicole’s famous friends and fans eagerly await the publication ofNine Perfect Strangers.Recently, the star shared the trailer to the series with her fans. It was a huge hit. Nicole said in the caption: “Surrender your self to me.”Drew BarrymoreOne of the first commentators to make a statement, writing “Cannot wait can’t wait”. Nicole’s colleague Laura DernBig Little Lies– Echoed by: “Cannot Wait.”

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 09:16.48 +0000