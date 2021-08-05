Nintendo announces the top-selling Nintendo Switch games Far

Nintendo released today’s financial report and updated figures on sales for the biggest Nintendo Switch software titles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the most popular Switch title with an incredible 37 million copies. The game is still in high demand by both new and old Switch owners, with 1.69 million additional copies sold last quarter. The more recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now catching Mario Kart Deluxe, which has an incredible 33 million sales. They are catching up to the rest of Nintendo’s video game library on Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37.08M (+1.69M) Animal Crossing: New Horizons 33.89M (+.26M). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24.77M (+930K) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 23.20M (+920K). Pokemon Sword & Shield – 21.85M (+750K). Super Mario Odyssey – 21.40M (+579K) Pokemon: Let’s go! – 13.57M (+290K) Splatoon 2: 12.45M (+240K). Ring Fit Adventures – 11.26M (+.15M). Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6.68M (+1.09M). Snap New Pokemon – 2.07M (not including Japan sales) Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.34M Miitopia – 1.04M

