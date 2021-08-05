Quantcast
21.2 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Nintendo announces the top-selling Nintendo Switch games Far

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Nintendo announces the top-selling Nintendo Switch games Far

Nintendo released today’s financial report and updated figures on sales for the biggest Nintendo Switch software titles. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the most popular Switch title with an incredible 37 million copies. The game is still in high demand by both new and old Switch owners, with 1.69 million additional copies sold last quarter. The more recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now catching Mario Kart Deluxe, which has an incredible 33 million sales. They are catching up to the rest of Nintendo’s video game library on Switch.

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37.08M (+1.69M)
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons 33.89M (+.26M).
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 24.77M (+930K)
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 23.20M (+920K).
  5. Pokemon Sword & Shield – 21.85M (+750K).
  6. Super Mario Odyssey – 21.40M (+579K)
  7. Pokemon: Let’s go! – 13.57M (+290K)
  8. Splatoon 2: 12.45M (+240K).
  9. Ring Fit Adventures – 11.26M (+.15M).
  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 6.68M (+1.09M).
  11. Snap New Pokemon – 2.07M (not including Japan sales)
  12. Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.34M
  13. Miitopia – 1.04M

Source/Via

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 8:25:27 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAre you looking for a startup that is sustainable and healthy? These are just a few suggestions
Nintendo announces the top-selling Nintendo Switch games Far
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks