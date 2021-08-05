Rangers and Celtic ready for full-stack crowds

Both Celtic and Rangers have confirmed that they will be hosting full attendance starting next week.

Rangers, the Scottish champions announced that they would be welcoming back 50,000 supporters to Ibrox starting Tuesday’s second leg against Malmo in their Champions League qualifier.

This move is subject to the Safety Advisory Group at Glasgow City Council. It will be the first full Ibrox house since the 3-1 Europa League loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic expressed their joy at the announcement that full-capacity crowds will be permitted to return to Celtic Park starting Monday, August 9. They also added “it has too long since I have heard the roaring of Paradise”.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated that clubs and sporting organizations would need to apply for permission to host large crowds despite Scotland’s departure from Level 0 coronavirus restrictions in August 9.

Image:

The Rangers players celebrate Steven Davis’ goal

Sky Sports News reports that the Glasgow City Council is unlikely to deny Rangers or Celtic full capacity crowds starting next Monday, when coronavirus restrictions in the country are lifted.

Rangers stated that they can “confirm there will be a full stadium at Ibrox Stadium moving forward” under conditions set by Glasgow City Council.

“The ticket office will contact season ticket holders today in order to confirm ticket allocations for Tuesday’s game v Malmo.”

Rangers hosted 23,000 fans back at Ibrox last weekend for the Premiership match against Livingston.

Image:

Rangers’ Scott Wright looks dejected as Malmo players celebrate their opening goal

Premiership champions will travel to Tannadice on Saturday to face Dundee United, and then host Malmo Tuesday evening to try to overcome a deficit of 2-1 from the first leg.

Celtic released a statement saying: “We are thrilled to announce that after Tuesday’s announcement by the Scottish Government and positive reviews from recent matches, and as a result of these protocols, we can now confirm that full-capacity crowds at Celtic Park will be allowed from Monday, 8 August.”

Image:

Celtic Park can welcome full capacity crowds back from August 9

We have worked tirelessly to get our supporters back and are delighted to be finally able to announce this.

We would like to once again thank you for all your cooperation in adhering to the matchday protocol, which was crucial in getting this attendance.

Gerrard appeals for Ibrox crowd support in the second leg

Steven Gerrard, Rangers Manager has requested that the Ibrox crowd lift Steven Gerrard’s side against Malmo next Tuesday in their Champions League qualifying second leg.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says their Champions League tie against Malmo is still wide open despite their 2-1 first-leg loss

Two quick goals by Veljko and Soren Birmancevic gave the Scottish Premiership champions a 2-0 lead in the second period. They now face a daunting task next week.

Steven Davis gave Rangers an incredible moment with his final kick, cutting the gap to just 2-1.

Rangers have the chance to overturn the result of the first leg in front of a large crowd at Ibrox. Gerrard requested their help next week.

He said to RangersTV, “I am disappointed by the outcome and the two goals that we conceded.” However, there was a huge moment in the game that went our way. This is a huge moment that sets the stage for next week.

Kenny Miller says Steven Davis’ stoppage-time goal for Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Malmo has kept the tie in the balance going into the return leg at Ibrox

It’s not what we wanted, but it’s better that going into [to the second legs] at 2-0. We were also in danger of going worse. Although injury time was extremely important for us, the game has been uneventful over the last 90 minutes.

We’ll need to move up one level each and together next week, and I will call upon the Ibrox crowd. It’s something I have never attempted before but it’s going to be a challenge.

It could be an exciting moment if we have that experience behind us as well as the mentality shift behind us.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 12:35.06 +0000