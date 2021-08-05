Quantcast
34 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Saber Interactive’s Evil Dead has been delayed to Next year

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Saber Interactive's Evil Dead has been delayed to Next year

Due February 20, 2222 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 4, Switch and PC

Saber Interactive has announced that the Evil Dead title will not be released this year, as was originally intended. Instead, they plan to launch it on a PlayStation 3, Xbox and Switch in February 2022.

- Advertisement -

Evil Dead: The Game features familiar faces from the Evil Dead series, and brings them together to fight the evil forces of darkness with chainsaws (and other melee-ranged weapons) at their disposal. A PvP element adds an additional dimension to core co-op. Another player can become the Kandarian Demon, which allows them to travel the world in order to stop the human plans.

A gameplay trailer was released this year and shows that human players will have to hunt for pages from the Necronomicon and Raymond Knowby’s tapes to cast the spell to defeat the demon.

Evil Dead: The Game Trailer.

Saber originally planned to release Evil Dead: The Game in 2021. However, it has now announced that the launch date will change to February 2022. In a tweet, Saber said the revised window would allow for more time for the game’s development and help “ensure Evil Dead is everything you have been waiting for”. It will also implement a single-player mode for times co-op partners are not readily available.

- Advertisement -

The developer said, “We would like to thank everybody for their understanding and support.” Stay tuned to find out more about character updates and pre-order availability. The next video with Bruce Campbell will be released soon.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 23.06:56 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDubai Holidays: Foreign Office Issues New Travel Advice The UAE’s Brits turn amber
Saber Interactive's Evil Dead has been delayed to Next year
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks