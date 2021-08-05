Sony must have PS5 VR plans if it wants to defeat Xbox Series X, Game Pass and the Game Pass combination

Both the PS5 Series and Xbox Series offer similar power and performance but they have different features.
The Xbox Series X/Game Pass combination has been a big hit in its debut year.
While the tech giant is not yet ahead of Sony’s PS5 in terms sales, it’s evident that it needs to be countered by the PlayStation console.
This week’s news that Sony may be in the process of a huge Virtual Reality upgrade to the PS5 might prove to be the best solution.
Although the report should be taken with caution, it makes sense that PS5 VR will feature prominently in the future of PlayStation.
It was a strong seller for the PS4’s original headset, so it seems simple to build on that customer base.
This is also an exclusive PlayStation Console feature. There are no headsets planned or announced for the Xbox Series X.
Although the Xbox Game Pass may provide a nice selection of games to help you get started with your Xbox Series X, it does not contain VR titles.
According to the report, Sony recently showed its Virtual Reality technology to studios. Now they are planning to expand on this.
PushSquare reports that Sony plans to produce AAA content for its PS5 VR.
It will also mean that the PS4’s proof-of-concept demos and the shorter games on it are no longer available.
The PS5 VR headset has received upgrades that will allow for improved experiences.
Foveated rendering is a reported technology that will allow you to monitor your eyes to determine where you are looking, and then make the best rendering decisions for this area.
Even with better specs and more power, it will be difficult to keep someone immersed for long periods of time, as well as the headset’s weight.
The PS5 VR, according to what was shared, will be unveiled in 2022. It is expected that it will become the most important launch of Sony’s hardware.
The PSVR 2 is expected to be on sale in 2022. However, it remains unclear how global events might impact the launch.
Sony told fans that the second PlayStation VR headset had been confirmed earlier in this year.
We’re constantly innovating with the new VR system to ensure that PlayStation fans continue to have unique experiences.
We’re using what we learned from launching PS VR for PS4 in order to create a next-generation VR system. It will improve everything, including resolution, field of view and tracking as well as input. The single cable will allow for a simplified setup, improved ease of use and high-fidelity visual experiences.
Our new VR controller is one of our most exciting innovations. It will include some key features from the DualSense wireless controller as well as a great focus on ergonomics. This is just one example of future-proof technology that we are developing in order to support our vision of a new generation of VR experiences and games.
It won’t launch in 2021 because there’s still much to do for the new VR system. We wanted to give this update to our followers, because the developers have begun to create new virtual worlds.
Publiated at Thu, 05 August 2021 17:19.15 +0000