Sony must use PS5VR plans to defeat Xbox Series X. Game Pass combination

Both the PS5 Series and Xbox Series offer similar power and performance but they have different features.

The Xbox Series X/Game Pass combination has been a big hit in its debut year.

While the tech giant is not yet ahead of Sony’s PS5 in terms sales, it is clear that it needs to be countered by the PlayStation console.

This week’s news that Sony may be in the process of a huge Virtual Reality upgrade to the PS5 might prove to be the best solution.

Although the report should be taken with caution, it makes sense that PS5 VR will feature prominently in the future of PlayStation.

It was a strong seller for the PS4, so it seems like an easy decision to build on existing customers.