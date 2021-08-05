Sony TVs and Philips TVs may unlock Xbox One game access Save hundreds of Pounds

Revealing the news in a post online, the Redditor said: “Just ripped the latest Game Pass APK updated via Google Play Store from my android tablet and to my surprise it had an Android TV banner built into it… It seems that we might get Game Pass on Android TV soon!

Although Microsoft has not officially confirmed that Game Pass will be coming to Android TVs yet, it would make sense.

Android TV being essentially Android means that you can sideload the Xbox Game Pass App onto Google-powered television sets.

Chromecast devices can be sideloaded onto Chromecast, however it is not recommended as it doesn’t optimize for TVs.

Interestingly though, 9to5Google did discover that when side loading the latest Xbox Game Pass APK to a Chromecast device it shows up on the streaming gadget’s home screen.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 19:07:19 (+0000).