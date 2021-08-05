Quantcast
31.2 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...
Technology

Sony TVs and Philips TVs may unlock Xbox One game access Save hundreds of Pounds

By Newslanes Media
0
7

Must read

Sony TVs and Philips TVs may unlock Xbox One game access Save hundreds of Pounds

Revealing the news in a post online, the Redditor said: “Just ripped the latest Game Pass APK updated via Google Play Store from my android tablet and to my surprise it had an Android TV banner built into it… It seems that we might get Game Pass on Android TV soon!

Although Microsoft has not officially confirmed that Game Pass will be coming to Android TVs yet, it would make sense.

- Advertisement -

Android TV being essentially Android means that you can sideload the Xbox Game Pass App onto Google-powered television sets.

Chromecast devices can be sideloaded onto Chromecast, however it is not recommended as it doesn’t optimize for TVs.

Interestingly though, 9to5Google did discover that when side loading the latest Xbox Game Pass APK to a Chromecast device it shows up on the streaming gadget’s home screen.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 19:07:19 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSony must use PS5VR plans to defeat Xbox Series X. Game Pass combination
Next articleAs you look to grow your business, don’t forget branding Businesses
Sony TVs and Philips TVs may unlock Xbox One game access Save hundreds of Pounds
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks