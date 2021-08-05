Spain, France, Greece & Germany: Foreign Office Warnings after traffic light overhaul

There were also new warnings for popular holiday hotspot Spain.

These changes are reflected in the FCDO’s most recent travel advice updates.

Spain

Spain managed to hold onto its position on the amber-list despite speculations that it might be transferred to the no longer relevant amber plus or red lists.

The Department of Transport advises travellers who are returning to Spain to undergo a pre-departure PCR test.

This test was previously a lateral flow test or an antigen test.

The FCDO did not update its page on travel advice despite this warning.

The Spanish government demands that all UK citizens who arrive in Spain must fill out a pre-travel declaration and show proof of vaccination.

It can also be used to test for NEAR, TMA or LAMP.

