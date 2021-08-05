Spain holiday: Some families could have to fork out an extra amount New PS332 warning

But, this can have devastating financial consequences for holidaymakers.

Avi Lasarow (EMEA CEO, Project Screen by Prenetics), said that a family with four members could have to pay an extra PS332 for tests.

If they took PCR tests, it would cost them as much as P1,328.

While fully vaccinated Britons are able to sidestep quarantine and take only a day two test upon arrival, non-vaccinated travellers do not have this option.

