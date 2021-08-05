Star Wars star Lucas Star Wars actor calls George Lucas’s work “fairytale trash”

Star Wars trailer: Disney releases The Mandalorian Trailer

This is the fifth anniversary of Sir Alec Guinness’ death. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer and liver cancer, the actor died at age 86. The Shakespearean actor became a household name, appearing in films such as Lawrence of Arabia, The Horse’s Mouth and Twelfth Night. He was the Jedi Knight Obi Wan Kenobi, George Lucas’s first science-fiction movie. His first reaction to the script wasn’t very positive.

Similar articles

Let us know what you think. Did Sir Alec Guinness have the right idea? Participate in the discussion here Alec Guinness:The Official Biography reveals that Sir Alec wrote to his friend in order to describe how “rubbish” Star Wars were. - Advertisement - He said, “I was offered a movie (20th Cent Fox), which I might accept if they have the proper funds. “Filming began in March in London and North Africa. Science fiction is something that gives mepause, but it will be directed by Paul Lucas (American Graffiti), which I feel like I should. Sir Alec said: “Big Part. “Fairy-tale trash, but it could still be fascinating.” (sic). READ MORE: Star Wars reboot! ‘Rey’s back to display a new Jedi Order.

- Advertisement - Star Wars: George Lucas was picked out by his star

- Advertisement - Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi star Alec Guinness spoke out about the film

However, Sir Alec did not stop there. Later, he wrote another Star Wars letter in which he continued to discredit the franchise. He said, “Can’t claim I enjoy the film. – New rubbish dialogue comes to me every other day with wadges pink paper. None of this makes my character clear and bearable. “I think of Yahoo’s wonderful bread money, which I will be able to keep me going till next April, even if Yahoo goes under in one week.” He continued to talk about his coworkers, one of whom he could not remember their names.

Star Wars: Sir Alec eventually changed his mind

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer teases Disney+ Series

Sir Alec continued: “I must go to studio and do work with a dwarf. (Very sweet, – and then he needs to wash in the bidet). Your fellow countrymen Mark Hamill (that isn’t right) Harrison Ford Ellison – *) – A rangy, charismatic young man, who’s probably smart and funny.” He finally complained, “But Oh God, God! They make me feel ninety and treat me like I’m 106. Sir Alec changed his mind about the film despite his constant complaints during production. In an interview, Michael Parkinson said that Star Wars had a “kind of marvelous freshness” about it. DO NOT MISS…

Star Wars: Harrison Ford turned down by George Lucas for Han Solo [NEWS]

Star Wars: Temuera Morrison discusses her’suffering for Occupation rainfall’ [INFO]

George Lucas has made a dramatic change in Tom Cruise’s film Mission Impossible [INSIGHT]

Similar articles

Sir Alec said, “Like wonderful fresh air.” As I walked out of the cinema… When I got out of the cinema… This had been so invigorating. In his journal, he also noted: “It is a quite staggering film as spectacle. And technically brilliant. It was exciting, noisy, and very warm-hearted. The battle scenes at the ending go on for about five minutes, which I find excessive. Some of the dialogue can be excruciating, some is too loud, but the experience is still vivid.” In addition, he made an incredible amount of money by being part of the photo.

Sir Alec reached an agreement with Lucas to share a 2 percent percentage of Star Wars’ profits. After making some changes to the script while filming, they raised it to 2.5%. Later, he spoke of his wealth and said: “Let’s leave it at that. I can still live the modest life I used to. I don’t have any debts. I can also afford to turn down work that isn’t appealing to me.” Disney Plus has the Star Wars story available now. SOURCE/SOURCE

Publiated at Thu, 05 August 2021 09:41:00 +0000