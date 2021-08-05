The 2022 Audi RS3 Is Faster than the BMW M2 CS “Ring”

The new 2022 Audi RS3 was a big hit with the debut of its new RS Torque Splitter rear diff. Although it may not seem that significant, the RS3 is the first Haldex-based Audi to be able to produce rear-biased power. The new RS3 has a better driving experience and is more adept on the track thanks to its rear-biased power. Is it fast enough to beat the BMW M2 CS on the most difficult tracks in the world? It turns out that it is possible.

Audi just recorded a lap time of 7 minutes 40.748 at the Nurburgring. This makes it the fastest compact car at the Green Hell. Christian Gebhardt was the last to lap the BMW M2 CS around the ‘Ring. Gebhardt was two seconds faster than the Audi RS in a lap time of 7:42.99

This is not an apples-to-apples comparison, though. First, both cars were not driven by the exact same driver. Frank Strippler was the professional Audi driver and Gebhardt drove M2 CS. Frank Strippler drove Audi RS3. While I don’t think Strippler is better than Gebhardt, it still doesn’t make the test as accurate if they are different drivers. Secondly, Strippler is intimately acquainted with the RS3’s driving dynamics. The Audi RS3 came with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick, hyper-aggressive tires.

Even with those little asterisks that come with this comparison, it’s possible the Audi RS3 is quicker around the ‘Ring anyway. It has similar power — the Audi RS3 uses 2.5 liter turbocharged five-cylinder to make 394 horsepower (401 horsepower in the U.S.), versus the M2’s 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 with 406 horsepower — but the Audi has all-wheel drive. So its superior grip might have made it a bit quicker.

To see who is quicker, it would be fascinating to have both cars go on the same track with the same driver on the exact same day. Although it will be difficult to get hold of the M2 CS, we may soon have the opportunity to test drive the RS3. We’ll be able to compare both cars and see which one is better.

Source: BimmerToday

