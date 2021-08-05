The ‘unique’ method to reduce battery charging time for electric cars amid charging point uncertainty

MagLiB is a research group based at University College London that discovered a groundbreaking technology to dramatically reduce charging time for lithium-ion battery batteries. This technology could greatly improve the performance of electric cars and other devices, such as smart watches or mobile phones.

It can take several hours for an electric car to be fully charged with current chargers. But, drivers could just grab a cup of coffee, and their vehicle would still be sufficiently charged.

- Advertisement -

Ian Ellerington Head of Technology Transfer, Faraday Institution’s flagship UK battery research program, was highly appreciative of the team’s efforts.

He stated that MagLiB’s fast-charging batteries are a novel approach to the design of high-performance lithium-ion battery packs.

The technology could enable higher performance and longer battery life. This will allow power tools to last longer and electric cars can be driven farther. It also makes it more economical on the electricity grid.

DO NOT MISS

- Advertisement -

Private hire driver calls for car tax exemption [INSIGHT]

Drivers put off by electric vehicle upfront [ANALYSIS]

A rider on an e-scooter seen going down the hard shoulder of a motorway. [WARNING]