Two of the most stunning road trips in the world are located in the UK. Which made it to the final cut? Check out the complete list

People are increasingly attracted to the idea of getting in a car and driving on the roads.

- Advertisement -

The world might automatically associate Route 66 with “road trip”, but Britons could imagine driving the NC500 through the Scottish Highland.

The world has many more options than these great road trips, so planning a special trip doesn’t have to mean you travel for weeks.

The term “road trip”, a hashtag popularized on Instagram is not surprising. This social media platform is known for inspiring content.

READ MORE: Spain, Italy, Greece and Portugal: Latest FCDO travel warnings