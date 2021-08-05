Ujiri pledges the future to Raptors

Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors’ leader, will continue to lead the team. He made the commitment in a Thursday video on social media.

Although he was not mentioned in the video, several outlets claimed that he would sign an important deal to remain in Toronto as vice chairman and president.

Since Ujiri’s 2018-19 Raptors team won the NBA championship, a number of teams from other leagues have reportedly made offers to him.

Our goal on the court is to win. The goal is simple: Win. In the video, Ujiri stated that Toronto should have another title. We are united in this mission, and no other way will work. This city will be home to young talent and we will continue building with our incredible players.

“I have said it before and I will repeat it: Toronto is our home. This is an honor and a privilege to be able to manage this team. “I love leading the Toronto Raptors, and I intend to continue that role.”

Ujiri mentioned other goals as well, including expanding the game via NBA Africa and fighting for gender and racial equality.

Ujiri constructed the Raptors team that won the 2018-19 NBA title

Born in Nigeria, the 51-year old started his career in front of the Raptors’ in 2007. He rose up through the NBA ranks. After moving to Denver Nuggets in 2012-13, he was named NBA Executive of Year. He set a record for team wins with 57 and had an outstanding 38-3 record at home.

Ujiri was named president and general manager for basketball operations by the Raptors on May 31, 2013.

With a record of 27-45, the Raptors were out of the playoffs for the 2020-21 season. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented the Raptors from playing a Toronto home game since March 2020. They have made Tampa their home in the past season.

