Update on Rust: August 2021 Patch adds Submarines and Torpedoes

The August Rust update will add many new big items and new ways to map explore.

As this week’s Rust patch allows for the construction of new ocean-going vessels, fans will be able go further than ever before.

However, Rust’s underwater components will not only be easier to access but also pose additional dangers.

While exploring the depths will bring you many rewards, gamers need to be aware of sharks that roam the seas.

Every dive site can spawn one shark. You must defeat the shark before you claim any treasures.

While gamers will be able use melee weapons to protect themselves, survival chances are slim if they don’t have an underwater weapon.