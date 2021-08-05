US Travel Ban: Biden “Wanting” to Accept Fully-Vaccinated UK Visitors in just weeks

We implore Shapps, the Prime Minister and Transport Secretary to cooperate with US counterparts in order to speedily return to transatlantic travel which is our favorite destination for international business travel.

Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Transport announced that fully-vaccinated US travelers could be allowed to skip quarantine starting August 2nd.

Peter Vlitas (Executive Vice-President for Global Airline Relations at Internova), stated that the decision not to be reciprocal makes no sense.

Others in the travel industry urged US officials to provide at most a timeline.

