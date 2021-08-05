Quantcast
Video: Sonic Colors Ultimate Wisp Spotlight Trailer

By Newslanes Media
0
8

SEGA will soon release Sonic Colors Ultimate on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. This is just over a month away. Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remastered edition of the original title that was released for the Nintendo Wii in 2010, is now available.

Sonic Colors introduced the Wisps in Sonic Colors. This trailer shows them in action in Sonic Colors Ultimate. The trailer also features gameplay of Jade Ghost Wisps, which will be one of the new additions to Sonic Colors Ultimate. Below is the official Sonic the Hedgehog tweet about the trailer.

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 21:44.50 +0000

