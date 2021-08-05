Video: Sonic Colors Ultimate Wisp Spotlight Trailer

SEGA will soon release Sonic Colors Ultimate on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. This is just over a month away. Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remastered edition of the original title that was released for the Nintendo Wii in 2010, is now available.

Sonic Colors introduced the Wisps in Sonic Colors. This trailer shows them in action in Sonic Colors Ultimate. The trailer also features gameplay of Jade Ghost Wisps, which will be one of the new additions to Sonic Colors Ultimate. Below is the official Sonic the Hedgehog tweet about the trailer.

Meet the Wisps Discover the galaxy and reach new heights. Explore more ways you can play with these amazing creatures including the Jade Ghost Wisp. pic.twitter.com/a5mTw8sFzS Sonic the Hedgehog August 5, 2021 (@sonic_hedgehog).

Publiated at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 21:44.50 +0000