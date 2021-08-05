WhatsApp: The new Snapchat video, image – How to Use the Chat App’s New Vanishing Video. Feature

WhatsApp users can now send self-destructing photos and videos within the chat app. The latest update includes “View Once”, which allows users to send media that is only viewable once. After the recipient has seen it, the message will automatically be deleted.

View Once media will not save to the recipient’s phone, even though they may have their WhatsApp settings configured to automatically save chat photos and videos.

Within WhatsApp, a View Once video or photo cannot be opened again after it has been viewed. WhatsApp confirmed that this media cannot be saved, shared, forwarded or starred.

The View Once video or photo will be automatically deleted if it isn’t opened within the 14-day period.

