FIFA 22 makes important changes in career mode It sounds amazing!

EA Sports, FIFA 22 developer has more information about the forthcoming football sim.
Although the next FIFA will not be released until October 1, pre-orders will allow some customers to access it earlier.
EA Sports has revealed some major changes to Career Mode in the lead up to its big release.
Recent criticisms of Career Mode have been directed at their inability to adapt with changing times.
According to the most recent blog post from EA Sports FIFA 22 will have one of the largest Career Mode changes in many years.
New feature: You can create your teams with custom kits, crests, and stadiums.
EA Sports posted, “You will start by choosing your club name and the nickname that will be used for the commentary team”,
Next, choose which league you wish to be a part of, then choose the replacement team.
The number of league teams remains the same while your team is added to the Rest of World.
EA Sports states that players have the option to choose any league they wish to be part of, but you will need to take over an existing team.
You can play against any top-ranked team in the league, or in the lowest tier of the country’s league system.
You will choose from your league a Rival team. You will receive more news coverage for matches against rivals and a higher level of importance.
The new career mode allows for extensive customization, which is not surprising. This will allow you to modify it at any time, which is quite nice.
The reveal trailer shows that FIFA 22 will use HyperMotion Technology.
EA explained that FIFA 22 is powered by HyperMotion and combines Advanced 11v11 match capture and proprietary machine-learning technology. This allows for the best realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience on next-generation consoles and Stadia. It unlocks the emotion, passion, and physicality inherent in the game.
The integration of HyperMotion technology allowed for the first ever motion capture of professional footballers at high intensity. EA’s machine-learning algorithm, which is proprietary to EA, learns more than 8.7 millions frames from advanced match capture and then creates new animated in real time. This allows for organic football movement through a range of interaction on the pitch.
You can see that Kylian Mbappe is back as cover star, according to some pre-order bonuses.
Additional details about the EA Play event will be announced later in this month.
Publited Fri, 06 August 2021 at 12:17.54 +0000