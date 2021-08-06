FIFA 22 makes important changes in career mode It sounds amazing!

EA Sports, FIFA 22 developer has more information about the forthcoming football sim.

Although the next FIFA will not be released until October 1, pre-orders will allow some customers to access it earlier.

EA Sports has revealed some major changes to Career Mode in the lead up to its big release.

Recent criticisms of Career Mode have been directed at their inability to adapt with changing times.

According to the most recent blog post from EA Sports FIFA 22 will have one of the largest Career Mode changes in many years.

New feature: You can create your teams with custom kits, crests, and stadiums.

EA Sports posted, “You will start by choosing your club name and the nickname that will be used for the commentary team”,

Next, choose which league you wish to be a part of, then choose the replacement team.

The number of league teams remains the same while your team is added to the Rest of World.