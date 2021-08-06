Focus Home Interactive acquires Streets of Rage 4 Publisher Dotemu

Focus Home Interactive purchased Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu, for an undisclosed amount.

Focus, an AA publisher bought 77.5% of Dotemu’s share capital. Dotemu is a French company that develops and publishes retro-themed games.

Dotemu is a group of around 30 employees. They collaborated with Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games and Guard Crush Games in publishing Streets of Rage 4, which was critically acclaimed. Martin awarded the Streets of Rage 4 Review a highly coveted Essential badge, calling it “a sequel to its predecessors”. Streets of Rage 4 is now being played by over two million players.

This special video presents Streets of Rage 4 on Mega Drive. We look back at the games and discuss what makes them great. We also get an inside look at how the game was developed.

Focus spoke highly of Dotemu’s new acquisition, stating that it was “positioned in an attractive market and achieved a turnover exceeding EUR14.6 million”

The company is on a bit of a spending spree. It bought Deck13 in June, the German studio that produced Lords of the Fallen, The Surge and Lords of the Fallen, as well as Streum On Studio in April, the creator of Space Hulk, Deathwing, and Necromunda, Hired Gun.

This trend is expected to persist. Focus today stated in a note to the press that it was actively seeking out other companies with high potential to help accelerate its development and increase our offering.

Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert stated that it will launch future remakes and sequels using licenses from first-generation 3D consoles, i.e. the games of 2000.

It’s currently working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Revenge. This side-scrolling game is inspired by TMNT: Turtles In Time and Metal Slug Tactics.