Fortnite Ariana Grande Server Warning: Sign in at the following times to avoid missing out

Fortnite players are eagerly awaiting the Rift Tour’s start, with five Ariana Grande concert tickets in-game.
On August 6, at 11:59 PM BST UK Time, the Ariana Grande Rift Tour will begin. On August 7th, the second show will be at 7 PM BST. The third performance will take place on Sunday at 5 AM UK time.
Rift continues on August 8th at 3PM BST UK Time, before ending with a final concert at 11PM BST that night.
Epic Games warns players that the concerts in-game will be hugely successful and advises them to log in early.
Epic suggests that you log in at least 60 minutes prior to the performance so you are not missing out.
Epic says that the Rift Tour experience covers five shows over three days, “ensuring that all fans can enjoy it.”
We recommend that fans arrive at Fortnite approximately 60 minutes prior to showtime. The Rift Tour Playlist should also be available 30 minutes before every show.
“Before Ariana arrives, the Rift tour kicks off by Fortnite-themed experiences. These include pairing well-known tracks with moments that are based on elements of Fortnite.”
Epic Games, a content creators guide has been created to help you avoid YouTube content strikes.
Members of Support-A-Creator will have the ability to upload content from The Rift Tour onto YouTube. There won’t any restrictions on monetisation for seven days.
To make money as a Support-A-Creator member, you will need to link your SAC and YouTube accounts.
Upload Rift Tour footage that is Unlisted, Public or you risk being monetized.
Epic Games provides a tutorial on how to get the game, based on Ariana Grande’s popularity.
This step-by-step guide contains information on how to download Fortnite as well as the most recent game updates.
1. S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.
2. Get the latest update: Make sure that you have downloaded the v17.30 version of the game before the Rift Tour’s August 6th show. You should allow yourself enough time to install the game before you go to the show.
3. Start the Game early! Fortnite should be loaded 60 minutes prior to your show time. The Rift Tour Playerlist will go live approximately 30 minutes before each show. Please note: While we strive to make it as accessible for everyone, we may not be able to do so. If that happens, you can join us at one of our other shows.
4. Encore shows! We have chosen times so that everyone can attend the Rift Tour.
