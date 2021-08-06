Fortnite Ariana Grande Server Warning: Sign in at the following times to avoid missing out

Fortnite players are eagerly awaiting the Rift Tour’s start, with five Ariana Grande concert tickets in-game.

On August 6, at 11:59 PM BST UK Time, the Ariana Grande Rift Tour will begin. On August 7th, the second show will be at 7 PM BST. The third performance will take place on Sunday at 5 AM UK time.

Rift continues on August 8th at 3PM BST UK Time, before ending with a final concert at 11PM BST that night.

Epic Games warns players that the concerts in-game will be hugely successful and advises them to log in early.

Epic suggests that you log in at least 60 minutes prior to the performance so you are not missing out.

Epic says that the Rift Tour experience covers five shows over three days, “ensuring that all fans can enjoy it.”

We recommend that fans arrive at Fortnite approximately 60 minutes prior to showtime. The Rift Tour Playlist should also be available 30 minutes before every show.

“Before Ariana arrives, the Rift tour kicks off by Fortnite-themed experiences. These include pairing well-known tracks with moments that are based on elements of Fortnite.”

